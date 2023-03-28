Sakshi Post Interview With Niati Mariiyya- founder, IDHAYA- Conscious Living

Niati Mariiyya- founder, IDHAYA- Conscious Living in conversation with Reshmi AR- a Sakshi Post exclusive...

1. What inspired you to become an Emotional Wellness Therapist?

I believe that my entry into the field of emotional wellness and mental health was my destiny. After completing my Engineering and MBA, I was well settled in a corporate job and life was good, till one fine day I got diagnosed with advanced stage cancer. Undergoing the treatment was tough for me and I was constantly looking for ways to run away from it.

That’s when I stumbled upon the power of our mind and the role of our beliefs and emotions in our life. As I delved deep into the power of my mind to untangle the cobwebs of my life and the physical reality around me started responding with amazing results.

After successfully overcoming the life-threatening disease, I started studying about emotions, mind-body and energy and armed myself with numerous certified tools to harness this power. Each step in this direction cemented the fact that our mind is an eternally powerful tool and when used wisely, it can help us clean up the chaos and transform our life.

I wanted to share this knowledge that changed my life with others too and that is where the seed of Idhaya Conscious Living was sown. Now it’s been more than a decade of empowering people with science backed emotional fitness skills so they can more effectively manage stress, avoid burnout, and fuel their capacity to thrive through change and uncertainty.



2. What challenges have you faced while working with your clients?

Emotional Wellness and mental wellbeing are still far down on priority list of most of us. People feel that our emotions are something that just happen to us and we can only go through them as mere spectators.

Many times, during therapy sessions, when I start identifying the various thought patterns that are sabotaging the client; the first response that I get is - " I know this pattern is harming me BUT I have no control over my mind. It thinks like this only!" As a therapist, this is my biggest challenge – To move them out from this victim mindset towards empowerment.

The truth is...my mind is mine! It's my responsibility. We speak about our mind as if its separate from us. We are not ready to take responsibility of our mind; we say it's not in our control. It's like a parent who has given up on their child. Someone comes and says 'your child is not behaving properly', and you reply 'sorry, my child is not in my control; please take care of my child'. This is lack of ownership is one of the biggest obstacles of healing and growth!!

Once we empower the client to overcome this obstacle by releasing the limiting beliefs, they are ready to take charge of their mind and their life too. This smoothens the rest of the journey.

3. What methods do you use to help your clients embrace conscious living?

At Idhaya Conscious Living we use more than 50 modalities to guide you and empower you to embrace a conscious lifestyle – where you live everyday of your life with self-awareness and in complete cognizance of the impact of your thoughts, actions and emotions.

Our physical, mental and emotional bodies are deeply connected, and their communication reflects in the various physical, mental and emotional experiences we encounter in life. Our services, therefore, include a balanced mix of techniques like Hypnotherapy, ThetaHealing®, Somatic work, Sound Healing, Neuro Linguistic Programming, Ayurveda and many more - that work on a client’s physical, mental and emotional aspects to ensure a holistic experience and comprehensive issue resolution.

Our tools that are scientifically proven and carry the wisdom of ancient practices, help you understand your deep-rooted patterns and empower you to turn around your life in the direction that you desire and choose.



4. How do you stay up-to-date with the latest trends in emotional wellbeing?

Holistic health is slowly gaining traction in today’s world and emotional and mental being is now well-researched and evidence-backed. Staying up-to-date with the latest trends in this field is essential for keeping ahead of the curve.

We participate in lots of studies in partnership with other established institutes where we share our findings and learn from each other. We also have an extensive network of people engaged in holistic wellbeing all over the world and its a great way to share ideas and keep up with what’s new.



5. What sets your conscious living program apart from others?

The wide array of modalities practiced at Idhaya Conscious Living help us customize our offerings to suits different personalities as well as situations. While two people may turn up with same concern, their journeys may be totally different and demand different approaches or resolution. At Idhaya, we take cognizance of this and each of our offering is designed as per four-point checklist: mind-body-spirit integration, root cause analysis, personalized approach and self-care.

Having come from a background where I used more of my left brain, logic and science to my current profession which also demands intuition and creativity, I seamlessly merge the suit and it reflects in our services where we help our clients consciously understand the impact of the approach on their lives and assist them in changing that approach on a subconscious level.

We understand that emotions do not follow a 9-to-5 pattern and hence the practical understanding and tools that we provide in each session help our clients not only avoid overwhelm but also manage it if and when it occurs. Like for instance, if something triggers them in the middle of the night, they feel empowered to handle and overcome it by themselves. This approach of engage and empower is the foundation of Idhaya Conscious Living.

6. What advice would you give to someone who is just starting to explore conscious living?

If you are starting to explore conscious living, I would like to say that please remember that wellbeing through conscious living is a process and not a destination. It’s a skill that you will build up day-by-day with small practices and relevant choices.

There would be days when you feel that you have gone 5 steps back or you will notice old patterns overpowering you – that’s absolutely normal. Please do not be disheartened. The journey of conscious living is not like a straight highway, rather it’s more like a pack of noodles where you will find yourself at different curves at different times. Just stay on course without judging yourself and berating yourself and transformations will start showing up.

Also, since we are creatures of habit, it may be difficult to start this journey on your own. Seeking help and support from a professional when needed will help you sail through this process smoothly.



7. How have you seen conscious living positively impact your clients' lives?

We are honoured and forever grateful to be a part of many positive transformational journeys that our clients have experience. Be it physical issues, fear/phobias, anger/stress management, financial or relationship issues – our inboxes are filled with stories and testimonials from our clients who have experienced some amazing results by releasing their limitations with us and implementing our empowering tools. Sharing one such testimonial here:

“The sessions with Niati were really soul searching. I realised that I had unresolved deep-seated issues of my past. She was able to touch them in her counselling and healing sessions very easily. Her gentle voice and a very direct and focused approach helped me deal with my problems with a lot of clarity. I am in deep gratitude that she accepted my case and help me sail through the most difficult period of my life. She gave me a lot of strength for future too.”

Such encouraging words from our clients not only validate our work but also encourage us to follow our vision to emotionally empower the world – one life at a time!

Also Read: Air- Atman In Ravi Spreads The Essence Of Happiness And A Stress-Free Life