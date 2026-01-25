Ratha Saptami 2026 Today, January 25: Date, Muhurat, Significance and Rituals

Ratha Saptami is a major Hindu festival observed with devotion and ceremonial splendour across India. Also known as Magha Saptami, Magha Jayanti, and Surya Jayanti, the festival marks the divine manifestation of Lord Surya, the Sun God. Devotees worship the solar deity on this auspicious occasion, seeking health, prosperity, and spiritual purity.

In 2026, Ratha Saptami will be observed on January 25, falling on the Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha.

Ratha Saptami 2026: Date and Auspicious Timings

Saptami Tithi begins: 12:39 AM on January 25, 2026

Saptami Tithi ends: 11:10 PM on January 25, 2026

Sacred bath (Snan Muhurat): 05:26 AM to 07:13 AM

Civil dawn: 06:48 AM

Sunrise: 07:13 AM

Ratha Saptami 2026: Significance

Ratha Saptami holds immense spiritual and astrological importance in Hindu tradition. It is believed to commemorate the birth of Lord Surya, who illuminates the universe and sustains life on Earth. According to religious belief, on this day the Sun begins his northward journey, riding a chariot drawn by seven horses—symbolising energy, renewal, and the progression of time.

The festival usually falls in January or February, occurring shortly after Basant Panchami. Ratha Saptami is also regarded as the symbolic onset of the summer season and carries special significance for farmers, as it heralds the harvest cycle and agricultural prosperity.

Ratha Saptami 2026: Rituals and Traditions

Devotees wake up before sunrise and take a holy bath, preferably in sacred rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada, or Shipra. If this is not possible, bathing at home with water mixed with Gangajal is considered equally meritorious.

Observing a fast on Ratha Saptami is considered highly auspicious. Fasting is believed to purify the body, mind, and soul. Devotees are advised to avoid tamasic foods and maintain spiritual discipline throughout the day.

Offering Arghya to the rising Sun is one of the most important rituals. Water mixed with turmeric, jaggery, and red flowers is offered while facing the Sun during sunrise.

Charity holds special importance on this day. Devotees donate items such as jaggery, grains, fruits, sweets, clothes, and food to the needy and also offer alms at temples.

Temples dedicated to Lord Surya are beautifully decorated, special pujas are conducted, and Vedic hymns are chanted. In Tamil Nadu, the festival is celebrated on a grand scale with chariot processions featuring the idol of the Sun God.