Ratha Saptami 2025 on February 4: Date, Time, Significance, and Rituals to Know!

Ratha Saptami, an important festival dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God), will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. This day is significant in the Hindu calendar and is observed with great devotion and reverence. Ratha Saptami falls on the seventh day of the waxing moon (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Magha. It is also known as Magha Saptami, Surya Jayanti, and Achala Saptami. According to belief, on this day, Lord Surya started shining upon the world, making it his symbolic birthday.

Ratha Saptami Date and Snan Muhurat

Ratha Saptami: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Snan Muhurat: 05:23 AM to 07:08 AM (Duration: 1 Hour 45 Minutes)

Civil Dawn: 06:44 AM

Sunrise: 07:08 AM

Saptami Tithi Begins: 04:37 AM (Feb 4, 2025)

Saptami Tithi Ends: 02:30 AM (Feb 5, 2025)

Importance of Ratha Saptami

Ratha Saptami is considered as sacred as a solar eclipse. It is an auspicious day to perform charitable acts and spiritual practices. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Surya on this day offers immense spiritual benefits. Scriptures suggest that offering prayers and fasting on Ratha Saptami helps atone for all sins committed knowingly or unknowingly, in both this and previous lifetimes.

The day is also called Arogya Saptami, as it is believed that taking a ritual bath at the right time brings good health and protection against diseases.

Rituals of Ratha Saptami

Ritual Bath (Snan): A major ritual of Ratha Saptami is taking a holy bath during the Arunodaya period, just before sunrise. This time lasts for about 1.5 hours before sunrise. Bathing at this time is thought to purify the body, remove ailments, and ensure longevity. While bathing in natural bodies of water is ideal, those who cannot do so can still bathe at home with devotion.

Offering Arghya: After the bath, devotees worship Lord Surya at sunrise by offering water (Arghya) from a small pot (Kalash). Standing in the Namaskar Mudra, facing the Sun, they slowly pour water as a mark of respect.

Sun Worship: Following the Arghya offering, devotees light a ghee lamp and offer red flowers, camphor, and incense to Lord Surya, symbolizing gratitude for the Sun's life-sustaining power.

Benefits of Observing Ratha Saptami

Spiritual Cleansing: The rituals performed on Ratha Saptami are believed to cleanse devotees of sins accumulated over lifetimes.

Health and Longevity: Known as Arogya Saptami, it emphasizes health, with the ritual bath protecting against diseases.

Prosperity and Well-being: Performing the rituals is believed to bring good health, long life, and prosperity to devotees.

Symbolism of the Sun

Ratha Saptami highlights the Sun's role as a life-giver and energy source. Lord Surya is revered as a symbol of knowledge, power, and vitality. Worshipping Him on this day is an expression of gratitude for His contribution to sustaining life and bringing light to the universe.

By following the rituals and observing this auspicious occasion, devotees seek Lord Surya's blessings for wisdom, health, and prosperity. Let us celebrate this day with prayers, acts of kindness, and deep reverence for the Sun God.