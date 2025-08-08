Raksha Bandhan 2025 Gift to Women: Free Bus Rides in Various States

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated across India on Saturday, August 9. On this day, women, young girls, and sisters tie rakhis to their brothers and seek their blessings. To make the festival more special, several state governments have announced free bus rides for women.

While some states are offering free travel for just one day, others are extending the facility for up to three days. States like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh will provide free bus rides for women on August 9. Meanwhile, Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, and Telangana already offer free bus travel to women throughout the year.

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced free travel for women in UPSRTC and city buses from 6 am on August 8 to midnight on August 10. Extra buses will be arranged in both urban and rural areas to handle festive rush.

The Haryana government has announced free bus travel for women and children from 12 pm on August 8 to midnight on August 9, including inter-state services to Delhi and Chandigarh, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma stated that women can travel for free in state-run buses on August 9 and 10 — a first for the state on Raksha Bandhan. In Madhya Pradesh, women in Bhopal and Indore will get free rides on city buses on August 9. The Uttarakhand Transport Corporation has also announced free bus travel for women and children on Raksha Bandhan.