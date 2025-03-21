National Anemia Day: Causes, Symptoms & Govt Action to Tackle Anemia

Anemia continues to be a significant health challenge in India, with over 67% of children aged 6-59 months, 52% of pregnant women, and 57% of women aged 15-49 years suffering from anemia, according to the National Family Health Survey 5 (2019-21).

The World Health Organization defines anemia as a condition in which the number of red blood cells or the hemoglobin concentration is lower than normal. It occurs when there isn't enough hemoglobin in the body to carry oxygen to the organs and tissues. Hemoglobin is a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body, giving blood its red color and also playing a role in carbon dioxide transport.

In severe cases, anemia can lead to poor cognitive and motor development in children. It can also pose significant risks for pregnant women and their babies.

As India observes National Anemia Day on March 21 each year, let's explore the causes of anemia, its treatment options, and the steps the government is taking to combat the rising cases.

Causes of Anemia

Several factors contribute to anemia, including nutrient deficiencies, inadequate diet or poor absorption of nutrients, infections, inflammation, chronic diseases, gynecological and obstetric conditions, and inherited red blood cell disorders.

However, the most common cause of anemia is iron deficiency, primarily due to insufficient dietary iron intake. Deficiencies in vitamin A, folate, vitamin B12, and riboflavin can also result in anemia due to their crucial roles in hemoglobin synthesis.

Symptoms

Common symptoms of anemia include fatigue, reduced physical capacity, and shortness of breath. Other signs include dizziness or light-headedness, cold hands and feet, headaches, pale mucous membranes (in the mouth, nose, etc.), pale skin, pale nails, rapid breathing and heart rate, dizziness when standing up, and easy bruising.

Treatment

Anemia can be effectively treated and prevented, depending on its severity. Key approaches include incorporating iron-rich foods into the diet, such as lean red meats, fish, poultry, legumes, and fortified cereals, along with foods rich in vitamin C to enhance iron absorption. Supplements may also be prescribed by physicians.

In addition, maintaining good hygiene, such as washing hands with soap and water and using clean toilets, can help prevent infections that lead to anemia. Individuals affected by malaria should consult a doctor immediately, as malaria can cause anemia.

Foods That Help the Body Absorb Iron

Healthcare providers recommend a healthy lifestyle to manage anemia. Iron-rich foods, such as lean red meats, fish, poultry, legumes, fortified cereals, dark green leafy vegetables, and vitamin C-rich foods like fruits and vegetables, can help improve iron absorption in the body.

Government Initiatives

In 2018, the Indian government launched the Anemia Mukt Bharat Programme to reduce anemia across six beneficiary groups: children (6-59 months), children (5-9 years), adolescents (10-19 years), pregnant and lactating women, and women of reproductive age (15-49 years). The program adopts a life-cycle approach and includes six key interventions: