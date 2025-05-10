Mother’s Day 2025: History, Significance, and All You Need to Know

Mother’s Day is a heartfelt celebration that honors the unconditional love, strength, and sacrifices of mothers around the world. Observed every year on the second Sunday of May, this year Mother’s Day will be celebrated on May 11, 2025.

It is a day to recognize and appreciate the vital role mothers play in shaping families, communities, and society. Whether it’s through a warm hug, endless support, or silent sacrifices, a mother’s love is the foundation on which many lives are built.

History of Mother’s Day

The origins of Mother’s Day go back to ancient times when Greeks and Romans held festivals to honor mother goddesses. However, the modern version of Mother's Day began in the early 20th century. In the United States, Anna Jarvis is credited with founding Mother’s Day. She held a memorial for her mother in 1908 and campaigned to make it a recognized holiday.

In 1914, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson officially declared the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day. Since then, the day has been celebrated in many countries, each adding its own cultural flavor to the observance.

Significance of Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is more than just giving flowers or gifts. It’s a chance to pause and show appreciation for everything mothers do—whether they are biological mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, or maternal figures. From nurturing children to holding families together, a mother’s role is unmatched in its emotional and spiritual importance.

Many people celebrate the day by spending time with their mothers, writing heartfelt notes, or simply calling to express gratitude. Schools often host programs, while social media floods with touching tributes to moms.

10 Inspiring Quotes About Mothers

“God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers.” – Rudyard Kipling

“A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take.” – Cardinal Mermillod

“Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother.”

“All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” – Abraham Lincoln

“A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” – Princess Diana

“Mothers hold their children’s hands for a short while, but their hearts forever.”

“The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation.” – James E. Faust

“There is no role in life more essential than that of motherhood.” – Elder M. Russell Ballard

“Motherhood: All love begins and ends there.” – Robert Browning

“To the world, you are a mother, but to your family, you are the world.”

This Mother’s Day, take a moment to reflect on the profound love that mothers give and remember that a mother’s love is a treasure that lasts a lifetime. Let us celebrate not just one day, but every day, the strength, sacrifice, and beauty of motherhood. Happy Mother’s Day!