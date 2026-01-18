Mauni Amavasya 2026: Do's and Don'ts on New Moon Day, January 18

The New Moon (Amavasya) is being observed today, January 18, 2026, and holds immense religious and astrological importance in Hindu tradition. This sacred day is primarily dedicated to ancestor worship (Pitru Tarpanam) and spiritual practices aimed at cleansing past karmic influences. As the first Amavasya of 2026, Mauni Amavasya is considered especially auspicious and is believed to help ward off negativity and various doshas.

Devotees are advised to follow prescribed rituals and spiritual disciplines to attain peace, prosperity, and inner balance.

Mauni Amavasya 2026: What to Do and What to Avoid

Do’s

Follow traditional scriptural rituals and take a holy dip in the Ganga. If not possible, add a few drops of Gangajalto bathwater at home.

Observe Mauna Vrat (silence) for some time to enhance peace, clarity, and spiritual awareness.

Donate food, clothes, and essentials to the underprivileged.

Light a mustard oil lamp under a Peepal tree in the evening.

Perform ancestral rituals to seek blessings and relief from Pitru dosha.

Don’ts

Avoid cutting hair or nails on Mauni Amavasya.

Refrain from consuming tamasic foods such as meat, eggs, onion, and garlic.

Do not use harsh or negative speech.

Avoid gambling or speculative activities.

Stay away from conflicts and arguments.

Astrological & Spiritual Practices for Mauni Amavasya

Chanting Mantras

Chanting sacred mantras dedicated to ancestors, Lord Surya, Lord Shiva, and Lord Vishnu is highly beneficial:

Om Ghhrani Suryaya Namah

Om Namah Shivaya

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya

Charity (Daan)

Donate warm clothes, white sesame seeds (til) or til sweets to priests, Brahmins, and the needy. Feeding the poor on this day is considered highly meritorious.

Observe Silence

Maintaining silence for a few hours encourages self-realization, inner strength, and mental purification.

Recite the Bhagavad Gita

Reciting or listening to the Bhagavad Gita is believed to help remove Pitru Dosha, appease ancestors, and guide one toward righteous living.

Mauni Amavasya is a powerful spiritual opportunity to pause, purify, and reconnect—with oneself, ancestors, and the divine—making January 18, 2026, a deeply meaningful day for devotees.

Mauni Amavasya 2026: Date and Timings

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 12:03 AM on January 18, 2026

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 1:21 AM on January 19, 2026

Astrological Significance

On this New Moon, the Moon transits through Capricorn, alongside other planetary influences, which astrologers note may create emotional or mental restlessness. Observing spiritual practices, charity, and silence is believed to help balance these energies.