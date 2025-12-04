Makar Sankranti Holidays 2026: Smart Leave Tips to Turn the Mid-Week Festival into a 9-Day Holiday

Makar Sankranti in 2026 falls on Wednesday, January 14, offering a golden chance for working professionals to plan an extended break. As the festival is listed as an optional holiday in many states, checking your office’s official holiday calendar is the first step to make the most of it.

A mid-week festival like this makes it easier to plan a long, uninterrupted vacation by taking a few leave days strategically. With smart planning, you can enjoy a nine-day getaway while celebrating the harvest festival.

Smart Leave Planning for Makar Sankranti 2026

1. Check the 2026 Calendar

Since Makar Sankranti falls on a Wednesday, it becomes a natural mid-week anchor for creating a long break. Confirm whether it’s a declared or optional holiday at your workplace before planning.

2. Use Leave Days Strategically

Apply for leave on Thursday (Jan 15), Friday (Jan 16), and the following Monday (Jan 19) and Tuesday (Jan 20). This smart combination can turn the period from Saturday, Jan 10 to Sunday, Jan 18 into a refreshing nine-day vacation.

3. Book Early for Better Deals

January is a peak travel month. Airfares and hotel prices rise quickly, so book at least two to three months in advance to save on costs and secure your preferred destinations.

4. Choose Nearby Destinations

Pick locations within four to six hours of travel to maximise relaxation time and avoid long, tiring journeys. Short trips are ideal for festive weeks when roads and airports get busier.

How to Make the Most of the Extended Break

1. Go for a Digital Detox

Escape to peaceful nature retreats like Coorg, Munnar, Almora, or Wayanad. Enjoy forest walks, calm mornings, and quiet stays away from screens for a true recharge.

2. Explore Local Festivals and Culture

Celebrate regional traditions across India. Join kite festivals or Uttarayan in Gujarat and Rajasthan, Pongal celebrations in Tamil Nadu, Maghi in Punjab, Magh Bihu in Assam, or Poush Sankranti festivities in West Bengal. Each destination offers a unique cultural experience.

3. Add a Touch of Adventure

For those seeking excitement, plan quick adventures like paragliding in Bir, trekking in Himachal, desert safaris in Jaisalmer, or backwater cruises in Kerala. Adventure-packed weekends make for memorable festive breaks.

4. Take a Food-Themed Mini-Trip

Turn your holiday into a culinary journey, explore Hyderabad’s biryani trail, Amritsar’s street food, Bengaluru’s vibrant cafes, or Kolkata’s famous sweets.

With a few well-timed leave applications and early bookings, Makar Sankranti 2026 can be transformed into a relaxing, nine-day escape filled with culture, travel, and rejuvenation , the perfect start to the new year.