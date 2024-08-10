Love to binge on pani puri? Read on

In India, who does not love gulping pani puri or golgappa without any guilt? Inarguably, it is the favourite chaat food for many of us. Do you know eating pani puri laden with artificial colours may increase your risk of various cancers and asthma amongst a host of other health issues?

According to Edwina Raj, Head of Services - Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, excess amount of artificial food colours and flavouring agents to make the dish (pani puri) look more appealing and increase palatability carries various health risks, especially in those who frequently indulge in outside food.

Artificial food colourings are added to food products to enhance their visual appeal and stability which in turn boosts taste and ensures consumer satisfaction. However, the use of dyes like Sunset Yellow, Carmoisine, and Rhodamine-B in food items raises several health risks.

“Excessive exposure to such synthetic elements in food increases the risk of cancer, and disturbs gut health by increasing inflammation,” Edwina added. She suggested the people to consume foods that are made with “natural colour and flavour using beetroot, turmeric, saffron strands, etc”.

