Kanwar Yatra 2025: Start Date, Shivratri End, and Key Dos and Don’ts

The sacred month of Sawan (Shravan), considered one of the holiest periods in the Hindu calendar, is all set to begin on Friday, July 11, 2025. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the month is marked by fasting, prayers, and the iconic Kanwar Yatra, where devotees—known as Kanwariyas—embark on a spiritual journey to collect holy water from rivers and perform Jalabhishek on Shivlings across India.

What is Kanwar Yatra?

The Kanwar Yatra begins on Shravan Krishna Pratipada, the first day of Sawan, and concludes with Sawan Shivratri, which falls on July 23 this year. However, in many states, the yatra continues through the entire Sawan month. Devotees carry Gangajal in decorated bamboo structures called Kanwars and walk for miles to offer it to Lord Shiva at temples in Haridwar, Gaumukh, Varanasi, Deoghar, and other pilgrim centres.

While state administrations issue guidelines for crowd control and safety, the yatra also involves strict religious rules that every devotee is expected to follow.

Important Religious Guidelines for Kanwariyas

Here are the key religious do’s and don’ts that devotees must observe during the 2025 Kanwar Yatra:

Maintain purity in thoughts, words, and actions from the start of the yatra until the Jalabhishek is performed. The journey must be undertaken with full devotion to Lord Bholenath.

Keep both body and mind pure. Any form of hatred, jealousy, or negative thinking defeats the spiritual purpose of the pilgrimage.

Never place the Kanwar on the ground. If you need to stop during the journey, rest it on a clean wooden or iron stand or hang it on a tree.

Carry a small bottle of Gangajal at all times. After relieving yourself, purify yourself with Gangajal or take a bath before resuming the journey.

Avoid consumption of onion, garlic, meat, alcohol, cigarettes, or any kind of intoxicants. These are strictly prohibited during the yatra.

Reject the myth that intoxicants like cannabis are part of Shiva worship. Lord Shiva consumed poison for the universe’s welfare—not pleasure. True devotion lies in Jalabhishek, not intoxication.

Harbour no ill will during the yatra. Lord Shiva is the omniscient one—he sees your past, present, and future. Walk the journey with a clean heart and sincere devotion.

Chant Shiva’s name and sing bhajans or devotional songs throughout the journey. This spiritual discipline draws Lord Shiva’s blessings.

Respect all living beings. As Pashupatinath, Lord Shiva protects animals and all creatures. Avoid harming even the smallest life form.

Wear only clean clothes during the yatra. After each day’s walk, take a bath and change into fresh clothes before continuing.

A Journey of Faith, Discipline, and Purity

The Kanwar Yatra is more than just a physical pilgrimage—it is a journey of self-discipline, devotion, and surrender to Lord Shiva. By following these religious principles, devotees not only complete the yatra with spiritual sincerity but also embody the core teachings of Lord Shiva—peace, purity, and compassion.