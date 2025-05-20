Joe Biden’s Prostate Cancer Scare Is a Wake-Up Call — Indian Men, Are You Listening?

United States former President Joe Biden’s prostate cancer has spread to his bones. It's very unfortunate. But what scares us even more is how many Indian men could be next.

Prostate cancer is quietly becoming a major health crisis in India. While Biden’s diagnosis made headlines, thousands of Indian men are facing the same disease—without even knowing it. And most are finding out too late.

The Reality in India:

Prostate cancer is now the second most common cancer in urban Indian men.

Over 50,000 new cases are diagnosed every year—and the numbers are rising.

Most cases are found in men aged 60–70, when treatment becomes harder.

A simple blood test (PSA) could detect it 5–10 years earlier.

When caught early, prostate cancer has a nearly 100% survival rate.

Biden’s cancer has already reached his bones. It can still be managed, but it can’t be cured.

And it’s not just about one man—it’s a warning for all of us.

Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore:

Frequent urination, especially at night

Difficulty starting or stopping urine flow

Weak urine stream

Pain in the hips, back, or chest

Blood in urine or semen

Even more worrying? Most men with early prostate cancer have no symptoms at all. Only a test can catch it in time.

What You Can Do Today:

If you're over 45, ask for a PSA test at your next health check-up (costs ₹500–₹1500).

If you have a family history of prostate or breast cancer, start testing at age 40.

Don’t ignore urinary problems—they might be more than just “old age.”

Reduce your risk: stay active, eat more plant-based foods, and maintain a healthy weight.

This is not just a message for men—it’s a message for families.

Share this article with the men in your life—your father, brother, husband, friends, or colleagues. You could help save a life.