Janmashtami 2025: Date, Puja Muhurat, Tithi and Significance

The festival of Janmashtami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and is celebrated with grandeur across India and around the world. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna was born in the Dwapar Yuga on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Bhadrapada month, under the Rohini Nakshatra.

Also known as Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti, and Sree Jayanthi, the festival is seen as a symbol of divinity, love, and righteousness. The celebrations are especially vibrant in Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Gujarat, Rajasthan, Assam, and Manipur, as well as in Krishna temples worldwide.

Janmashtami 2025 Date and Tithi

There has been some confusion among devotees about the exact date of Janmashtami this year. As per the Hindu calendar:

Krishna Paksha Ashtami Tithi begins: 11:49 PM on August 15, 2025

Krishna Paksha Ashtami Tithi ends: 9:24 PM on August 16, 2025

Janmashtami 2025 Shubh Muhurat for Puja

According to the Hindu Panchang, the most auspicious time (Nishita Kaal) to perform Krishna Janmotsav Puja will be:

Puja Time: 12:04 AM to 12:45 AM on August 16, 2025

Moonrise: 11:32 PM on August 16, 2025

Fast Breaking Time: Till 5:51 AM on August 17, 2025

On Janmashtami night, devotees perform midnight rituals marking Lord Krishna’s birth, which include singing bhajans, chanting mantras, and offering special prayers.

Significance of Janmashtami

Janmashtami holds immense spiritual significance for Hindus. Lord Krishna is worshipped as a divine teacher, protector of dharma, and embodiment of love and wisdom.

On this day, devotees:

Observe a fast (upvaas)

Offer prayers and perform aarti

Participate in devotional singing and dancing

Visit temples where scenes from Krishna’s childhood—like Dahi Handi and Ras Leela—are re-enacted

The celebrations are marked by joy, devotion, and a deep spiritual connection with Lord Krishna’s teachings.

In summary, Janmashtami 2025 will be celebrated on August 16, with the main midnight puja taking place between 12:04 AM and 12:45 AM. Devotees across the world will unite to honour the birth of Lord Krishna with great devotion and enthusiasm.