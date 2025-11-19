Indian Women Drive 72% of Holiday Plans, Survey Reveals

A new survey from travel platform Thrillophilia reveals that Indian women now plan or influence nearly 72 percent of holiday trips in the country. The findings show a clear shift in how families approach travel, with women increasingly taking charge of budgeting, researching destinations, and finalising bookings.

The survey highlights that women typically book trips about nine days earlier than men. This early planning often results in more stable itineraries and fewer last minute cancellations. Women also tend to conduct deeper research by reading reviews, comparing options, and discussing choices with family members or friends before locking in their travel plans.

Spending patterns show an interesting trend as well. Although women spend only slightly more overall, they show a strong preference for smart luxury. They opt for more premium add ons such as boutique stays, wellness activities, and flexible schedules. Safety also continues to be a key consideration. Women use safety filters far more frequently and report fewer emergencies during travel.

The trend is especially strong across Tier 2 cities, with destinations like Indore, Jaipur, and Lucknow showing a major surge in women led travel planning. Indore in particular has seen rapid year on year growth.

For the travel and tourism sector, the message is clear. As women drive most family travel decisions, brands and platforms will need to offer more personalised, safe, and experience driven options that appeal to this growing group of planners.