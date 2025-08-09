Indian Railways Launches Round Trip Package: Get 20% Discount on Festival Travel

With the festival season underway, city dwellers are gearing up to travel back to their hometowns. To support this surge in travel and reduce crowding, Indian Railways has introduced a new ‘Round Trip Package’ offering a 20% discount on return journey fares.

According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, this special scheme encourages passengers to book both onward and return tickets together, ensuring a smoother travel experience during the busy festive period. The discount applies only when tickets for both journeys are booked simultaneously.

How to Book Tickets Under the Round Trip Package

Ticket bookings for the ‘Round Trip Package’ will open from August 14, 2025. Passengers can book onward journey tickets for travel scheduled between October 13 and October 26, 2025, while return journey tickets must be for travel between November 17 and December 1, 2025.

To avail the 20% discount, the passenger details—including name and other information—must be identical on both onward and return tickets.

Additionally, bookings for both journeys must be made through the same booking mode—either online or at railway counters. It is important to note that tickets booked under this scheme are non-refundable.

Passengers should also be aware that this discount scheme is not valid for tickets purchased using other concessions such as journey coupons, vouchers, or other special discounted bookings.

Travelers are advised to carefully check these conditions before booking to make the most of the ‘Round Trip Package’ discount this festive season.