Holi Skincare Tips: Protect Your Skin from Colors and Sun

Holi, the festival of colours, is approaching on March 14 and with it arrives the fun of playing with colours of natural gulal and splash of water. But amid so much celebration, it is a good idea to keep in mind that synthetic colour can be an absolute destroyer of your skin's texture. For your skin to stay protected and healthy during this celebration, observe these pre-Holi skincare precautions.

Moisturize, Moisturize, Moisturize!

Before entering the Holi chaos, it's essential to moisturize your skin well. Use a heavy layer of oil-based moisturizer on your face and body, especially where your skin will come in contact with colours and water. This will provide a shield between your skin and the colours, allowing for easier cleanup later. Coconut oil is a great choice to use as a moisturizer since it gives the skin intense hydration and nourishment.

Don't Forget Your Sunscreen!

Holi is usually played in the blistering heat of the sun, which can be very harmful to your skin. To save your skin from the strong UV rays, use a water-resistant sunscreen with high SPF at least 30 minutes before going out. Don't miss applying sunscreen on frequently neglected areas like your hands, legs, and neck.

Keep Your Makeup Simple

Although the urge is there to apply everything you have when it comes to makeup during Holi, simple is better. Heavily applying makeup clogs pores and may cause breakouts when coupled with sweat and dye. Instead, go for a tinted sunscreen, a lightweight moisturizer, and waterproof lip balm. If at all you have to apply makeup, go for a tinted BB cream that will not clog your pores.

Cleaning Up After Holi

Once the celebration is over, it's imperative to wash your skin carefully and gently. Employ a gentle, sulfate-free cleanser to clear all the hues without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Then, follow up with a calming or hydrating face pack to soothe and moisturize your skin. Apply aloe vera and honey gel to soften and calm your skin. Never exfoliate your skin, and allow the colours to come off naturally after a couple of washes.

Hydrate from Within

Lastly, don't forget to hydrate from within. Drink lots of water and eat healthy fats to flush out toxins and restore your skin's natural glow. Green tea, coconut water, and fresh fruit juices are all great choices to detoxify your skin from the inside out. Use fresh cucumbers on your skin to help it heal fast and soothe irritation and redness.

By following these easy tips, you can celebrate the colourful spirit and happiness of Holi without hurting your skin's health. Happy Holi!

Also read: March 14 - 16: 3 Consecutive Stock Market Holidays for Holi