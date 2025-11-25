Gen Z Redefines Holiday Shopping: Snapchat Report Reveals Year-Round Buying Trends

Gen Z shoppers are transforming how brands approach the holiday season, according to a new report from Snapchat, which highlights major shifts in festive buying behaviour among its U.S. users.

The report reveals that 88% of U.S. Snapchat users shopped for gifts during the year-end period (Q5), while 87% used the app the same amount or more during that time. Additionally, 79% of users said they shopped the same or even more during the holidays compared with the rest of the year — a clear sign of consistent engagement beyond traditional shopping peaks.

Shopping as a Social Experience

Snapchat’s findings show that for Gen Z, shopping is no longer a solitary task — it’s a social, collaborative experience. The generation’s buying decisions are shaped by peer conversations, constant chatting, and shared wishlists, rather than hard-selling tactics.

In fact, 880 billion chats were exchanged on Snapchat in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting how deeply social validation influences what this demographic buys.

The Power of Augmented Reality and Creator Content

The platform’s data also reveals the growing importance of augmented reality (AR) in purchasing decisions. Around 76% of U.S. Snapchat users said they are more likely to buy a product if they can view or interact with it using AR features.

Moreover, 68% of users prefer creator-made content, such as gift guides and authentic recommendations, over traditional advertisements. This trend underscores the need for brands to build campaigns that encourage participation, interaction, and peer engagement.

Shopping Beyond December

Interestingly, Snapchat’s report suggests that the holiday shopping season doesn’t end on December 26. About 65% of users said they set money aside to shop after Christmas, a rate 1.8 times higher than non-users.

Similarly, 61% of Snapchat users made purchases during January sales, also 1.8 times higher than non-users. This behavior reflects a sustained purchasing mindset that extends well into the new year.

What This Means for Brands

Snapchat recommends that marketers look beyond December and adopt year-round engagement strategies to tap into Gen Z’s continued interest in deals and post-holiday promotions.

The report emphasizes the value of maintaining ‘always-on’ campaigns through January, as 74% of users actively search for post-holiday discounts. It also suggests using holiday engagement insights to guide post-Christmas marketing, ensuring brands stay connected to Gen Z consumers even after the festive rush.

In short, for Gen Z shoppers, the holiday season is no longer a single event — it’s the start of a continuous shopping journey fueled by social connection, digital experiences, and creative brand interactions.