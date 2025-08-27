Ganpati Bappa at Antilia: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

The Ambani family has begun Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 in grand style, with Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant leading the festivities at their Mumbai residence, Antilia. As evening descended, the couple welcomed the beautifully adorned Ganpati idol, fondly called Antilia Cha Raja, into their home surrounded by family and marked by quiet devotion.

Videos and pictures captured Anant and Radhika arriving in a secure procession, with Anant dressed in a traditional kurta and Radhika radiant in ethnic attire. Their arrival with the idol set the tone for the celebrations, blending tradition with the warmth and elegance that define the Ambani way. They led the idol into the residence and joined Nita and Mukesh Ambani in the welcoming ceremonies.

This year’s Ganesh Chaturthi holds special significance for the couple, marking one of their first major public celebrations as newlyweds. The event mirrored the grandeur of their wedding earlier this year, reflecting both tradition and contemporary style.

As the festivities continue, Anant and Radhika’s welcoming of Ganpati Bappa promises to be one of the standout moments of the festival season, a blend of devotion, family warmth, and graceful elegance.