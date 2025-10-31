Devuthani Ekadashi 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance

Devuthani Ekadashi, also known as Dev Prabodhini Ekadashi or Devotthan Ekadashi, is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals. It falls on the Ekadashi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha. As per the Hindu Panchang, in 2025, Devuthani Ekadashi will begin on November 1 at 9:11 AM and end on November 2 at 7:31 AM.

According to religious beliefs, worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Tulsi on this day removes all obstacles and brings peace, prosperity, and happiness. As per mythology, Lord Vishnu — the preserver of the universe — wakes up from his four-month-long Yog Nidra (divine sleep) on this day and resumes his duties of maintaining the cosmic order. The Chaturmas period ends with this Ekadashi, marking the beginning of auspicious ceremonies such as marriages, engagements, housewarming, Bhoomi Pujan, and mundan rituals.

Devuthani Ekadashi 2025 Date

As per Drik Panchang, since the Ekadashi tithi will be present during sunrise on November 1, the Devuthani Ekadashi fast will be observed on November 1.

The Parana (fast-breaking) will take place the next day, November 2, between 1:11 PM and 3:23 PM.

Devuthani Ekadashi 2025 Puja Muhurat

The Abhijit Muhurat is considered the most auspicious time for worship on this day.

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:42 AM to 12:27 PM

Additional auspicious timings include:

Godhuli Muhurat: 5:36 PM to 6:02 PM

Pradosh Kaal Muhurat: Starting at 5:36 PM

Devuthani Ekadashi 2025 Puja Vidhi (Rituals)

Wake up early in the Brahma Muhurat and take a holy bath.

Clean your home entrance with water and decorate it with Alpana (traditional designs made with lime and ochre).

Prepare a mandap using sugarcane sticks and install idols of deities.

Offer jaggery, cotton, roli, akshat (rice grains), and flowers to Lord Vishnu during the puja.

Light a diya (lamp) and chant the sacred verse to awaken Lord Vishnu:

“Utho Dev, Baitho Dev, Aapke Uthne Se Sabhi Shubh Karya Hon.”

(O Lord, please wake up; may your awakening bring auspiciousness to all.)

Things to Avoid on Devuthani Ekadashi

Avoid consuming tamasic food (non-vegetarian, onion, garlic) and alcohol.

Do not begin the puja before respectfully awakening Lord Vishnu and placing Him on His divine chariot.

Avoid plucking Tulsi leaves, as Tulsi Vivah (the symbolic marriage of Goddess Tulsi and Lord Shaligram) is also observed on this day.

Do not sleep late — wake up early in Brahma Muhurat and spend the day chanting Lord Vishnu’s name.

Significance of Devuthani Ekadashi

Devuthani Ekadashi marks the end of Chaturmas — the four holy months when Lord Vishnu is believed to be asleep — and the beginning of the wedding and festive season. It signifies divine awakening, new beginnings, and spiritual rejuvenation. Observing this Ekadashi with devotion is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and blessings from Lord Vishnu.