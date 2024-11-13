Coldplay Fourth Concert in India on January 25, 2025 at Ahmedabad: Tickets Sale Go Live on November 16

Great news for Coldplay fans in India! After selling out their Mumbai shows, the iconic British band has added a fourth concert to their India tour. Coldplay will perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, 2025, as part of their global Music of the Spheres World Tour.

This promises to be one of the band's largest concerts in India to date, with the Narendra Modi Stadium—one of the world's biggest sports venues—set to host the spectacular event.

Coldplay made the exciting announcement on X (formerly Twitter), writing: "2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED! The band will play their biggest ever show, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January 2025. Tickets on sale Saturday, 16 November at 12 pm IST."

Mark your calendars, and get ready to book your tickets when they go live on November 16, 2024, at 12 pm IST!