Can’t Afford Avocados? Try These 7 Healthy and Budget-Friendly Alternatives

May 01, 2025, 17:01 IST
Avocados have become a darling of the health world—and for good reason. They're rich in heart-healthy fats, fibre, potassium, and vitamins like E and B6. But their popularity comes at a cost: in many parts of the world, avocados are expensive, seasonal, and often imported, making them hard to afford for everyday meals.

However, you can still enjoy similar health benefits without making a hole in your pockets. Take a look at some affordable, nutritious, and accessible alternatives to avocados.

1. Mashed Banana

  • Best for: Toast, smoothies, baking
  • Nutrition match: While lower in fat, bananas are loaded with potassium (even more than avocados) and offer natural energy.

2. Coconut (Fresh or Milk)

  • Best for: Curries, smoothies, desserts
  • Nutrition match: Contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which can be a quick source of energy.

3. Boiled Sweet Potato

  • Best for: Toast topping, grain bowls, or mashing
  • Nutrition match: Offers fibre, vitamin A, potassium, and slow-digesting carbs—great for sustained energy.

4. Paneer

  • Best for: Spreads, toast, salads
  • Nutrition match: Excellent source of calcium and protein, especially for vegetarians. Also much cheaper than avocados in most regions.

5. Peanut Butter

  • Best for: Toast, smoothies, dips
  • Nutrition match: Like avocados, peanut butter contains monounsaturated fats that are great for heart health.
  • Tip: Go for unsweetened, natural peanut butter to avoid added sugars and hydrogenated oils.

6. Hummus

  • Best for: Sandwiches, veggie dips, grain bowls
  • Nutrition match: Offers protein, fibre, and iron—plus it's easy to make at home using chickpeas, tahini, and lemon.

7. Sunflower Seed Butter or Tahini

  • Best for: Spreads, sauces, dressings
  • Nutrition match: Full of healthy fats, selenium, and plant protein—offering many of the same micronutrients found in avocados.

