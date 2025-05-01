Can’t Afford Avocados? Try These 7 Healthy and Budget-Friendly Alternatives
Avocados have become a darling of the health world—and for good reason. They're rich in heart-healthy fats, fibre, potassium, and vitamins like E and B6. But their popularity comes at a cost: in many parts of the world, avocados are expensive, seasonal, and often imported, making them hard to afford for everyday meals.
However, you can still enjoy similar health benefits without making a hole in your pockets. Take a look at some affordable, nutritious, and accessible alternatives to avocados.
1. Mashed Banana
- Best for: Toast, smoothies, baking
- Nutrition match: While lower in fat, bananas are loaded with potassium (even more than avocados) and offer natural energy.
2. Coconut (Fresh or Milk)
- Best for: Curries, smoothies, desserts
- Nutrition match: Contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which can be a quick source of energy.
3. Boiled Sweet Potato
- Best for: Toast topping, grain bowls, or mashing
- Nutrition match: Offers fibre, vitamin A, potassium, and slow-digesting carbs—great for sustained energy.
4. Paneer
- Best for: Spreads, toast, salads
- Nutrition match: Excellent source of calcium and protein, especially for vegetarians. Also much cheaper than avocados in most regions.
5. Peanut Butter
- Best for: Toast, smoothies, dips
- Nutrition match: Like avocados, peanut butter contains monounsaturated fats that are great for heart health.
- Tip: Go for unsweetened, natural peanut butter to avoid added sugars and hydrogenated oils.
6. Hummus
- Best for: Sandwiches, veggie dips, grain bowls
- Nutrition match: Offers protein, fibre, and iron—plus it's easy to make at home using chickpeas, tahini, and lemon.
7. Sunflower Seed Butter or Tahini
- Best for: Spreads, sauces, dressings
- Nutrition match: Full of healthy fats, selenium, and plant protein—offering many of the same micronutrients found in avocados.