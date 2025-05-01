Can’t Afford Avocados? Try These 7 Healthy and Budget-Friendly Alternatives

Avocados have become a darling of the health world—and for good reason. They're rich in heart-healthy fats, fibre, potassium, and vitamins like E and B6. But their popularity comes at a cost: in many parts of the world, avocados are expensive, seasonal, and often imported, making them hard to afford for everyday meals.

However, you can still enjoy similar health benefits without making a hole in your pockets. Take a look at some affordable, nutritious, and accessible alternatives to avocados.

1. Mashed Banana

Best for: Toast, smoothies, baking

Toast, smoothies, baking Nutrition match: While lower in fat, bananas are loaded with potassium (even more than avocados) and offer natural energy.

2. Coconut (Fresh or Milk)

Best for: Curries, smoothies, desserts

Curries, smoothies, desserts Nutrition match: Contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which can be a quick source of energy.

3. Boiled Sweet Potato

Best for: Toast topping, grain bowls, or mashing

Toast topping, grain bowls, or mashing Nutrition match: Offers fibre, vitamin A, potassium, and slow-digesting carbs—great for sustained energy.

4. Paneer

Best for: Spreads, toast, salads

Spreads, toast, salads Nutrition match: Excellent source of calcium and protein, especially for vegetarians. Also much cheaper than avocados in most regions.

5. Peanut Butter

Best for: Toast, smoothies, dips

Toast, smoothies, dips Nutrition match: Like avocados, peanut butter contains monounsaturated fats that are great for heart health.

Like avocados, peanut butter contains monounsaturated fats that are great for heart health. Tip: Go for unsweetened, natural peanut butter to avoid added sugars and hydrogenated oils.

6. Hummus

Best for: Sandwiches, veggie dips, grain bowls

Sandwiches, veggie dips, grain bowls Nutrition match: Offers protein, fibre, and iron—plus it's easy to make at home using chickpeas, tahini, and lemon.

7. Sunflower Seed Butter or Tahini