Best seasonal fruits and vegetables to consume this spring season

It is finally that time of year when we bid farewell to the winter season and embrace the warmth of the spring season. A season of clear skies, welcoming a wide range of fresh, spring time fruits and vegetables.

Seasonal fruits and vegetables are wholesome, healthy, and filled with numerous well-known benefits. Its consumption is the easiest way to enhance your diet.

Ruchi Sinha, an entrepreneur and a mother of an 11-year-old boy, said," I was unaware or rather never paid much attention to the significance and benefits of eating seasonal fruits and vegetables. Seasonal fruits and vegetables are both pocket-friendly and healthy. Furthermore, my nutritionist explained that fresh and local produce has higher nutritional content and tastes much better, making it an excellent way to improve your immune system. But she also warned about pesticides' harmful side effects, especially among kids. So I made a point of washing my fruits and vegetables with a 100% natural action fruit and vegetable wash like Nimwash to remove all the pesticides, germs and dirt from them. Using a Vegetable and fruit wash is an essential step to clean all the vegetables and fruits before consumption to prevent all kinds of health risks".

Here are some healthy seasonal fruits and vegetables to consume this spring:

• Brinjal: Brinjals, also known as eggplants or aubergines, have various Ayurvedic benefits and are utilized in multiple recipes worldwide and India. Brinjal is a nutrient-dense food with significant levels of vitamins, minerals, and fibre. They are also filled with antioxidants and are low in calories. Baigan ka Bhartha, Baigan ki Sabji and baingan Bhaja are some popular dishes prepared using brinjals in India.

• Jackfruit: In South and East Asia, this tropical fruit is considered a delicacy. Jackfruits possess anti-microbial, anti-fungal, anti-ulcer, and anti-aging properties. It has also been known to assist in treating diabetes, constipation, and high blood pressure. It can be eaten fresh, cooked as a side dish, or made into curries.

• Cauliflower : Cauliflower, which is high in fibre, helps in preventing stomach ailments. It also contains antioxidants, which protect your cells from disease-causing radicals. They are also a good source of fibre, protein, folates, and vitamin C. Since it includes Choline, it is excellent for enhancing brain health. Choline is a crucial vitamin for brain development.

• Mango: Everyone's favourite Mango is the king of fruits in India. There are 24 varieties of mangoes, each with its own distinct and delectable flavour, the most popular among them being Alphonso and Badam. Besides being full of flavour, mangoes are packed with nutrients and low in calories. Mangoes contain a significant quantity of vitamin E, which is vital for skin health, in addition to vitamins A, C, and K.

• Strawberries: Strawberries can be said to be the king of the berry species. The sour profile and the fruit's crunchy texture make it amazing for preparing fruit salads, ice creams, juices, smoothies, and so on. In fact, springtime is known for the baking of strawberry mousses and cakes. The fruit is rich in vitamins A and C and is considered the best treatment for eyes and gums.

• Papaya: A must-have fruit in the spring is Papaya for its sweet and refreshing taste. Despite its sweet taste, this fruit is high in vitamin C. Among many other health benefits, some components in papayas may have anticancer properties and enhance heart health. Raw papaya can also be cooked and prepared as side dishes or curries for your meals, or another way of consuming it is by preparing a smoothie or juice. It is abundant in antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation, combat illness, and keep you looking young.

Remind yourself to include at least one of the above seasonal fruits and vegetables in your daily diet. Consuming these will help build immunity in your body as they contain all the essential vitamins, minerals and fibre that are necessary for the proper functioning of our bodies.