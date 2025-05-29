Bakrid 2025: A Sacred Celebration of Faith, Sacrifice, and Spiritual Renewal

Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha, will be observed this year on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah, marking one of the holiest days in the Islamic calendar. This significant festival commemorates the unwavering faith and ultimate sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and his son Prophet Ismail (AS)—a timeless reminder of devotion, obedience, and submission to the will of Allah.

Unlike regular festivals, Bakrid carries a divine message. It’s a celebration of action-driven faith, where rituals reflect deep spiritual meaning and values. The essence of this day resonates across the globe, uniting Muslims in their collective remembrance and gratitude.

The Sacred First Ten Days of Dhul Hijjah

Dhul Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, holds extraordinary spiritual value. The first ten days are considered among the most sacred days for Muslims worldwide. These days are seen as a precious opportunity for:

Spiritual growth

Inner purification

Acts of charity and righteousness

The importance of these days is rooted in the Qur’an and Hadith. In Surah Al-Fajr (89:1–2), Allah swears “By the dawn and by the ten nights,” which scholars like Ibn Kathir interpret as referring to these ten days of Dhul Hijjah. Furthermore, a Hadith from Sahih Bukhari (Hadith 969) quotes the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as saying:

“There are no days in which righteous deeds are more beloved to Allah than these ten days.”

The Ninth Day: The Day of Arafah

Among the ten, the ninth day—The Day of Arafah—holds special significance, especially for those performing the Hajj pilgrimage. For others, fasting on this day is highly recommended. The Prophet (PBUH) said that fasting on the Day of Arafah expiates sins from the previous and the coming year.

Fasting on Arafah is more than a ritual—it is a powerful act of worship that promotes self-discipline, spiritual clarity, and a deeper connection with the Divine.

More Than a Festival: A Call to Reflect

Bakrid and the sacred days surrounding it go beyond ritual sacrifice. They are a call to reflect on the values of faith, patience, submission, and compassion. It is a time to embrace spiritual renewal, serve humanity, and reconnect with the essence of true devotion.

As the blessed days of Dhul Hijjah approach, Muslims around the world prepare their hearts and homes not just for celebration—but for reflection and recommitment to their faith.