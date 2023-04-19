Akshaya Tritiya 2023: The festival of Akshaya Tritiya has a special place among Indian festivals. This festival is celebrated by Hindus and Jains on Vaisakh Shuddha Tadiya or the third tithi of the bright half of the month of Vaisakha. It is considered an auspicious day by Hindus and Jains in India, and it represents the "third day of continuous wealth." Indians believe that Akshaya Tritiya will bring success and good fortune and it is celebrated this year on April 22, 2023.

The Akshaya Tritiya timings in the Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh are 07:49 AM to 12:15 PM.

On Akshaya Tritiya day there are no good or bad timings and the Rahu Kalas and Vajrayas are not applicable. Every minute is prosperous and any program done on this day is auspicious. On this day, whatever ritual, puja, homam, or any kind of ceremony is performed, it will lead to prosperity and abundance.

Akshaya Tritiya holds significance and importance as per our Indian scriptures.

On this day Kubera was appointed as the protector of wealth by the grace of Lord Shiva. Kubera prayed to Lord Shiva and was appointed as the custodian of all wealth with Shri Mahalakshmi

It is an auspicious day as Lord Srihari married Goddess Mahalakshmi. She was also blessed with Vishnu Murthy during the Ksheera Sagara Madhanam.

Significance And Timing For Purchasing Gold

Devotees believe that if Goddess Lakshmi is worshiped with gold on this day, the house will be full of wealth. Moreover, it is believed that the rituals of Yajna, worship, and chanting performed on this day will give divine results. This was told to Parvathi by Lord Shiva as per Matsyapurana.

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings - 07:49 AM to 05:36 AM, Apr 23

Narada Purana says that if you do charity on this day, you will get excellent results.

-Puranas say that Krita Yugam started on Akshaya Tritiya Vaisakha Shuddha Tadiya day.

-This is the day when poor Kuchela met his childhood friend, Lord Krishna, and offered him flat rice as a gift to Krishna and got unlimited wealth as blessings from Sri Krishna.

-One of Vishnu’s Dasavatar- Lord Narasimha blessed his child devotee Prahlad on this day.

-Chandanotsavam is held annually for Varahanarasimhaswamy at Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam. On Akshaya Tritiya day the sandalwood on the main god is removed and people can see the true form of the Lord only on this day.

The other significances of Akshaya Tritiya are:

Birth of Lord Parasurama.

The day when the holy river Ganga touched the earth when she ascended from heaven.

The day Sage Veda Vyasa started writing "Mahabharata" with the help of Lord Vinayaka

The day Lord Surya gave the "Akshaya Patra" to the Pandavas when they were in exile

The day when Adi Shankara recited "Kanakadharastvam"

The day Annapurna Devi took the avatar as the goddess of food and nourishment.

The day Lord Krishna saved Draupadi from Dusshasan during the Vasthrapaharanam time.

