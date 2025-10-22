Ahead of Holiday Season, Airbnb Starts New Social, Payment, and Search Features

Ahead of the upcoming holiday season, global travel giant Airbnb has introduced a range of new features designed to make travel more social, seamless, and flexible for users. The updates include enhanced social experiences, intelligent search options, and a new “Reserve Now, Pay Later” payment facility.

According to Airbnb, these additions were shaped by traveller feedback and aim to make journeys more about connections and community. A recent company survey revealed that over 90% of Indian respondents expressed interest in learning more about fellow participants before booking an experience.

To address this, Airbnb has launched a new “Who’s Going” feature for its Experiences segment, letting users view profiles of other guests attending the same event and even message them directly within the app. A new Connections tab in user profiles allows travellers to reconnect with people they’ve met on previous trips.

“These updates are meant to bring guests closer together — before, during, and after their travels — while giving them full control over privacy and visibility,” Airbnb said in a statement.

The platform’s search and discovery experience has also been revamped. New flexible carousels will suggest nearby or similar listings that fall outside a traveller’s original filters, helping them discover unique stays. Updated maps now allow filtering homes based on proximity to landmarks, restaurants, and attractions, with satellite and transit views expected to launch later this year.

One of the biggest highlights is Airbnb’s “Reserve Now, Pay Later” feature, which lets users secure eligible stays without any upfront payment. Currently available in the United States, the feature will be rolled out globally in phases through 2026. However, select currencies, including INR (Indian Rupee), BRL (Brazilian Real), and TRY (Turkish Lira), are not yet supported.

Airbnb is also scaling its AI-powered customer support system, offering faster, context-aware assistance in English, Spanish, and French across the US, Mexico, and Canada.

For hosts, the platform has unveiled a new Dynamic Cancellation Policy, enabling them to set different cancellation terms for peak periods or holidays. Additional upgrades include advanced pricing insights for up to a year in advance and upcoming year-over-year earnings trend reports starting next year.

With global travel demand expected to surge this winter, Airbnb’s latest suite of updates underscores its ongoing commitment to personalised, flexible, and community-driven travel.