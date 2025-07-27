Abdul Kalam's 10th Death Anniversary: Inspiring Quotes from the Missile Man of India

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, fondly remembered as the “Missile Man of India,” remains one of the most respected scientists and leaders the country has ever seen. As the 11th President of India, he inspired an entire generation with his wisdom, humility, and vision for a stronger, self-reliant nation.

Dr. Kalam played a pivotal role in the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP), which led to the successful development of India’s strategic missiles like Agni and Prithvi. His groundbreaking work in defence technology transformed India’s missile and space programs, earning him admiration worldwide.

Beyond his scientific achievements, Dr. Kalam was loved for his honesty, simplicity, and unwavering commitment to education. He believed in the power of dreams and worked tirelessly to motivate students across the country. Even after completing his term as President, he continued teaching and guiding young minds until his very last breath.

On July 27, 2015, Dr. Kalam passed away while delivering a lecture to students—an end that truly reflected his lifelong passion for learning and sharing knowledge.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of his passing, and tributes are being paid across India. Educational institutions, government bodies, and citizens are organizing events to celebrate his legacy and remember his invaluable contributions to the nation.

Dr. Kalam’s Words That Inspire Generations

Dr. Kalam’s powerful quotes continue to motivate millions of people, especially the youth. Here are 10 of his most impactful messages:

“Dream is not that which you see while sleeping; it is something that does not let you sleep.”

“Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work.”

“If four things are followed – having a great aim, acquiring knowledge, hard work, and perseverance – then anything can be achieved.”

“To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.”

“If you fail, never give up because FAIL means ‘First Attempt In Learning.’”

“To become ‘unique,’ the challenge is to fight the hardest battle which anyone can imagine until you reach your destination.”

“If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.”

“Small aim is a crime; have great aim.”

“Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in the second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.”

“Thinking should become your capital asset, no matter whatever ups and downs you come across in your life.”

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s legacy is a reminder that with dreams, discipline, and dedication, anything is possible.