7 Holiday Destinations For Families To Visit This Christmas, New Year Season

As the year winds down, December presents families with the perfect opportunity to step away from daily routines and reconnect through travel. With school holidays, festive celebrations, and comfortable winter weather across much of Asia, short-haul destinations offer an ideal balance of excitement and relaxation. Thanks to Scoot’s wide Asian network, families can easily access destinations that promise memorable experiences for all age groups.

Bangkok, Thailand remains a festive-season favourite, blending cultural heritage with modern energy. Families can explore the Grand Palace and Wat Pho, enjoy river cruises along the Chao Phraya, and visit attractions like SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World. In December, the city sparkles with Christmas lights, bustling markets, and grand New Year’s Eve fireworks.

For a quieter yet enriching escape, Da Nang, Vietnam offers beaches, history, and cultural charm. My Khe Beach is ideal for relaxed family time, while the Marble Mountains provide light adventure. Nearby Hoi An’s lantern-lit streets and Hue’s imperial landmarks add depth without the crowds.

Taipei, Taiwan delivers a lively holiday atmosphere with its mix of modern attractions and meaningful traditions. Families can enjoy city views from Taipei 101, sample street food at night markets, and take a short trip to Shifen to release sky lanterns. Christmasland in New Taipei City adds festive cheer with illuminated displays and events.

In northern Thailand, Chiang Mai offers cool weather and a slower pace. Temple visits, local markets, and ethical wildlife experiences appeal to all ages. December celebrations, including the Winter Fair and the Old City countdown, make it a warm and welcoming year-end destination.

Hong Kong SAR, China shines during the festive season with Christmas-themed events at Disneyland and Ocean Park, the nightly Symphony of Lights, and a spectacular New Year’s Eve fireworks show over Victoria Harbour.

For families seeking winter magic, Seoul, South Korea offers snowy scenery, cultural landmarks, seasonal festivals, and family attractions like ice-skating rinks and theme parks dressed in holiday décor.

As the year comes to a close, these Asian destinations provide the perfect setting for families to celebrate, explore, and create lasting memories—ensuring the new year begins on a joyful note.