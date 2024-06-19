Landslides claims nine lives at Rohingya camps in Bangladesh

Dhaka, June 19 (IANS) At least nine persons were killed at Rohingya camps in rain-triggered landslides which also damaged many dwellings in southeastern Bangladesh on Wednesday, a senior official said.

Mohammad Samsudduza, additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner, told mediapersons that the landslides hit Camp No. 9 and 10 in Cox's Bazar district, 292 km southeast of Dhaka, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the official, Rohingya people live in 33 camps in Cox's Bazar district, which has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Tuesday.

Samsudduza said the authorities are working to evacuate those still living in risky hilly slopes.

Landslides are frequent in Bangladesh's hilly areas during heavy monsoon that usually runs from June to September as land has been heavily deforested to grow crops and build houses.

