Lalu Yadav celebrates 78th birthday with kin; RJD marks June 11 as social justice, goodwill day

Patna, June 11 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav turned 78 on Wednesday, and the celebration was nothing short of grand.

In a symbolic gesture of strength and festivity, Lalu Yadav cut a 78-pound cake with a sword, surrounded by his entire family, including elder daughter Misa Bharti and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.

A massive crowd of RJD supporters gathered at his residence in Patna, with tremendous enthusiasm and fanfare marking the day.

The event wasn't just a birthday party — it became a political and social message.

The RJD has declared June 11 as 'Social Justice and Goodwill Day', transforming the occasion into a statewide celebration of Lalu Yadav’s ideological legacy.

In line with Lalu Yadav’s long-standing advocacy for the marginalised, RJD workers across all districts of Bihar and in other parts of the country organised activities such as food distribution, distribution of reading material to children, tree plantation drives, community outreach among Dalits, Mahadalits, deprived and minority groups.

These events were aimed at spreading Lalu Yadav's message of social equality, justice, and empowerment.

In Delhi, the Student RJD unit celebrated on the JNU campus, putting up posters describing Lalu Yadav as “the voice of the voiceless” and “the support of the helpless.”

Student leaders hailed him as not just a politician, but a symbol of resistance and justice.

Prominent leaders from across the political spectrum sent their wishes to Lalu Prasad Yadav.

His son Tejashwi Yadav, via social media, praised his father’s enduring legacy: “Papa, you taught us the value of struggle, dedication, and raising our voice for the poor. Your teachings are our greatest asset.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended a heartfelt greeting, emphasising their deep personal bond beyond politics.

“Your life has been full of struggle, yet you've always raised your voice for the unheard. I wish you good health and a long life.”

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary also joined in, stating: “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to former CM and Union Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. I pray for your good health and longevity.”

Born on June 11, 1947, in Fulwaria village, Gopalganj, Lalu Yadav has served as the Chief Minister of Bihar and Railway Minister of India.

His implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations fundamentally reshaped Indian politics, placing social justice at the heart of governance.

He remains a symbol of Backward Class empowerment and youth inspiration.

This year’s celebration reaffirmed that Lalu Yadav’s birthday has evolved into a movement — a platform to carry forward his legacy of inclusive politics and grassroots mobilisation.

