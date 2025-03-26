Lalu, Tejashwi join AIMPLB's protest against Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Patna, assure support

Patna, March 26 (IANS) RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav joined the nationwide protest by All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 in Patna.

Addressing the protesters at Gardanibagh, Tejashwi said: "We are standing with all of you with full strength in the fight for Muslims. Lalu Prasad has come to support you even in his ill state."

He accused the central government of trying to "break the country and end democracy", calling it an "attack" on the very fabric of the Constitution.

"Efforts are being made to end the Constitution. We are people who believe in the Constitution and the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb. At any cost, we will ensure this bill is not passed," Tejashwi said.

Tejashwi shared that RJD legislators attempted to initiate a debate on the bill by bringing an adjournment motion in both the Bihar Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. However, the uproar led to the adjournment of the House proceedings.

"We are protesting everywhere against this 'unconstitutional' Waqf (Amendment) Bill - whether in Bihar Vidhan Sabha or the Legislative Council. Today, we demanded a discussion, but the House had to be adjourned," he said.

Tejashwi also emphasised that when the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) team visited Bihar, RJD leaders opposed the bill.

"When the JPC team came to Bihar, our party members strongly presented their views that this bill should not be passed. If any bill goes against the Constitution, everyone must stand against it," he added.

"It is unfortunate that some parties are supporting this bill just to remain in power. No amount of condemnation is enough for this," he said in an indirect comment on Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Lalu's public appearance, despite his health condition, reflects RJD's strategy to consolidate its Muslim-Yadav (MY) voter base ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.