LaLiga EA Sports is back with a super matchday: FC Barcelona vs Real Betis and Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Another exciting LaLiga EA Sports weekend lies ahead, with reigning champions FC Barcelona hosting Real Betis at the Estadi Olimpic on Sunday and with Real Sociedad travelling to the Spanish capital to face leaders Real Madrid a day later.

Los Blaugrana have dropped points just once thus far, as they drew 0-0 away at Getafe CF in their 2023/24 season opener before beating Cadiz CF, Villarreal CF and CA Osasuna. They host a Real Betis side that have recorded two wins, against Rayo Vallecano and Villarreal CF, a draw with Atlético de Madrid and a loss to Athletic Club.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are outright leaders as they’ve won all their matches thus far, seeing off Athletic Club, UD Almería, RC Celta and Getafe CF. Los Blancos have arguably their toughest test yet, taking on an unbeaten Real Sociedad side. The Basques drew their first three games with Girona FC, RC Celta and UD Las Palmas before beating Granada CF 5-3 in a compelling duel last matchday.

It has to be noted that all four sides are set to play European football this season, with Los Blancos, Barça and Real Sociedad featuring in the Champions League and Real Betis participating in the Europa League. That means some of the very best players will be facing off in these head-to-head Matchday 5 fixtures.

FC Barcelona vs Real Betis: A fixture that is averaging 4.5 goals

FC Barcelona vs Real Betis, taking place on Sunday 00:30 IST, should be a great spectacle for fans and it usually brings up numerous goals. Not since 1983 have they participated in a goalless draw in LaLiga EA Sports. In fact, the last 22 FC Barcelona vs Real Betis duels have featured as many as 98 goals, which translates to an average of 4.5 goals per game.

This year, the Andalusian side will hope Isco can drive them forward, as he has rediscovered his form in a playmaking role behind the striker in Manuel Pellegrini’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation. In four games, the 31-year-old midfielder has recorded one goal and 3.3 key passes per duel, winning the MVP prize for each of the matches he has played.

Xavi Hernandez’s side may not have managed to win each of their first four games this season, but the Catalan coach has introduced LaLiga EA Sports fans to a player who is considered to be a generational talent.

That player is Lamine Yamal, who has impressed with his displays in this first stretch of the season, recording one assist in four games and winning the LaLiga Awards U23 Player of the Month prize for August. His performances saw Spanish national team coach Luis de la Fuente call him up for the September international break and he delivered by becoming the youngest ever debutant and goalscorer for Spain at the age of 16 years and 57 days. The youngster will hope to put together another extraordinary display to get fans off their seats at Montjuic on Saturday.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad - An in-form Kubo returns to the Bernabeu

On Monday, at 00:30 IST, last season’s second-placed and fourth-placed teams face off, with Real Madrid and Real Sociedad meeting at the Bernabeu.

Real Sociedad have not recorded a single loss so far this season and this is mostly thanks to an impressive Takefusa Kubo, who has stepped up and carried the team on his shoulders following David Silva’s serious injury and subsequent retirement. The Japan international has already recorded three goals, one assist and 1.3 key passes per game and, like Isco, Kubo has also won the MVP prize for each of his games so far. He really has been extraordinary for a while, as only Robert Lewandowski (12) and Antoine Griezmann (11) have registered more goals than the former Real Madrid player (10) in the 2023 calendar year.

On Monday (Indian tim), the Japanese forward will compete for the game’s MVP prize against a sublime Jude Bellingham, who is currently the league’s top scorer with as many as five goals in his first four LaLiga EA Sports games with Los Blancos. In his last club game, Bellingham netted a last-gasp winner at home against Getafe CF, so the Bernabeu will be packed once again as Real Madrid fans flock to the stadium to enjoy their new signing.

So far, Kubo has faced former club Real Madrid eight times, celebrating two wins and recording two draws and four defeats. In these eight duels, he etched his name onto the scoresheet just once, but that was in the previous match, a 2-0 La Real win at the end of last season. The winger is currently in exceptional form and will look to inspire Real Sociedad to what would be a momentous win at the Bernabeu.

