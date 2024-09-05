Lakshay Khurana, Sahil Uppal & Brinda Dahal reveal their Ganesh Chaturthi traditions

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi, TV actors Lakshay Khurana, Brinda Dahal and Sahil Uppal have shared their love and devotion to Lord Ganesha, revealing personal stories and spiritual connections.

From offering heartfelt prayers to recalling cherished childhood memories, they highlighted how the festival fills them with peace and positivity.

Lakshay, who is playing the role of Aditya in the show ‘Ishq Jabariya’ said: "Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated and cherished festivals for me. There's a unique magic in the air during these days that makes Mumbai look even more beautiful."

"The city comes alive with vibrant colors, the sound of dhols and aartis, and the sight of people coming together in devotion. The streets are adorned with lights and decorations, and every corner feels like it's filled with Bappa's blessings. It's a time when the spirit of Mumbai shines the brightest, and being part of such grand celebrations fills my heart with immense joy and gratitude," added Lakshay.

Brinda, essaying the character of Vaishanavi in the show ‘Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya’ said: "Ganesh Chaturthi is special to me because I was born on Tuesday the 4th, a day for worshiping Ganesh Ji. Since childhood, I've felt a deep connection with Ganesh Ji."

"When I was about seven, something upsetting happened at school. I went to the temple, prayed while crying, and suddenly, a flower fell into my hands. It felt like a scene from a movie. In Nepal, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated more simply, with regular prayers using the Ganesh statue at home, unlike the elaborate celebrations elsewhere. This year in Mumbai, I've received many invitations and am excited to see how the celebrations unfold. I am so excited to enjoy some delicious modak and experience the Ganesh Utsav in Mumbai," added Brinda.

Sahil, who portrays the role of Gagan in the show ‘Saajha Sindoor’ said: "Even though I grew up in Delhi, where Ganesh Chaturthi isn’t widely celebrated, I have some really fond memories from Mumbai, where I’ve spent most of my time. Every year, our society would bring in Ganpati Ji, and we were always right there at the mandal, helping with decorations and collecting contributions."

"We were so wrapped up in the celebrations from morning till night that we’d often forget to eat or sleep. What really sticks with me is the vibrant festive spirit and the endless supply of sweets. It was like the entire community came together to welcome Lord Ganesh as our special guest. Ganesh Chaturthi is more than just a festival; it’s a celebration of unity," he added.

'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya' follows Vaishnavi (Brinda), an orphan who sees Chhathi Maiyya (Devoleena) as her mother.

'Ishq Jabariya' tells the story of Gulki (Siddhi Sharma) and her struggles to become an air hostess.

'Saajha Sindoor' depicts Phooli (Stuti Vinkle), who is labeled an unmarried widow after her groom dies on their wedding day.

The show airs on Sun Neo.

