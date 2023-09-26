Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC permits son of Union Home Minister for State to stay in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday partially modified bail conditions of Ashish Mishra, who is out on interim bail in connection with the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, to visit and stay in the national Capital.

A Bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta allowed the application moved by the son of Union Home Minister for State considering the facts that Mishra’s mother is admitted in a hospital in Delhi and his daughter also requires medical treatment.

However, the Bench ordered that Mishra should not participate in any public function in Delhi or interact with the media in relation to any sub judice issue.

It clarified that the existing bail condition barring Mishra from entering Uttar Pradesh (UP) except for trial purposes will continue to remain in force.

In January this year the apex court had imposed a slew of conditions while granting bail to Mishra and said that he cannot stay in UP or Delhi-NCR.

It had also said that Mishra shall inform the trial court about his location and any attempt by his family members or Mishra himself to influence witness will lead to cancellation of his bail.

On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district's Tikunia in violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

According to the UP Police FIR, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated.

