'Ladki Bahin' scheme: Maha govt deposits Rs 999cr in bank accounts of 1.13 crore women

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) The MahaYuti government in Maharashtra has deposited Rs 999 crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode to the bank accounts of 1.13 crore eligible women beneficiaries of the ambitious Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, an official said on Thursday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the occasion of Independence Day interacted with some of the beneficiaries, reiterating the government's commitment to implement the Ladki Bahin Scheme for their welfare and empowerment.

The beneficiaries thanked the Chief Minister for the state government's initiative.

The state government has said that the rest of the women beneficiaries will get financial assistance by August 17 -- on the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan.

The registration of 1.62 crore women was done by August 14.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare said that the DBT of the Ladki Bahin scheme started on August 14.

"The Women and Child Development department is working 24 hours a day to ensure that this process goes smoothly. I am personally keeping an eye on this process. We are working on a war footing to transfer the benefits to all eligible women before Raksha Bandhan," she added.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar has said that he has already allocated Rs 35,000 crore in the budget for the implementation of Ladki Bahin scheme, adding that funds would not be an issue.

The MahaYuti government, which has launched the Ladki Bahin scheme on the lines of Madhya Pradesh government with an eye on the upcoming Assembly election, hopes to disburse benefits to over 2.50 crore individuals who would be registered by August 31.

The scheme aims to provide financial independence for women, improve their health and nutrition and ultimately make them self-reliant by strengthening their pivotal role in the family.

Aditi Tatkare has requested all district guardian ministers to run a campaign to link Aadhaar numbers with the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Besides, she suggested the district guardian ministers to organise special functions for the distribution benefits under the Ladki Bahin scheme on August 17.

Tatkare said that the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is important for the women of the state.

"A state-level programme for distribution of benefits of the scheme will be held in Pune on August 17. At the same time, programmes should be held in every district under the chairmanship of the Guardian Minister. A district-level programme of benefit distribution should be held in the presence of MPs/MLAs in the district where the Guardian Minister is not available. Live telecast of the state-level event should be shown at the venue," she added.

