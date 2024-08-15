Elizabeth Banks says 'environmentalist' Mick Jagger was worried about dying bees

Los Angeles, Aug 15 (IANS) Hollywood star Elizabeth Banks shared that she met Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger at a dinner party and discussed "dying bees on the planet".

Banks, on the Jimmy Fallon show, said: "I saw Mick on his 80th. It was his 80th birthday. My husband was especially excited because, you know, the Rolling Stones is everything. I mean he's unbelievable," she said.

Talking about Jagger, being an environmentalist, she said: "I sat next to him at a dinner party once and he was talking to me about the bees that were dying. He's like an environmentalist. He was worried about the dying bees on the planet."

She was then asked by the host what Olympics event she saw.

A glimpse of the chat was shared on Instagram.

"The thing that I really wanted to see was beach volleyball because the stadium was under the Eiffel Tower and I went to Rio, the stadium was on Copacabana beach in Rio. And it is a party," she said.

Banks added: "You know how sometimes you go to something and they're like quiet... please you have to be quiet... 'No'. This is a DJ, they are playing music, the crowd is going crazy, they got everybody into it..."

"Talking about the French mascot, Banks said: "Did you see the French mascot? I guess he was a hat... He was supposed to be a hat apparently... He was there doing some dances. He is just a red triangle," she added.

Elizabeth's forthcoming film is 'Skincare', where she will be seen playing a "top aesthetician".

The trailer of the film was unveiled last month and is described as a fictional story inspired by a true story.

In the trailer, the actress essays a top celebrity aesthetician named Hope Goldman and how her career is challenged after a rival aesthetician moves into her neighbourhood, reports people.com.

One morning, Banks's character realises that her e-mail has been hacked and the hacker has sent messages pretending to be her, begging for money.

