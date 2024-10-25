Kyrgyzstan condemns terrorist attack in Ankara

Bishkek, Oct 25 (IANS) Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that occurred in the Turkish capital of Ankara, the press service of the ministry reported.

The attack on a production facility of Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. in Ankara on Wednesday claimed the lives of at least five people and injured 22 others, according to Turkey's interior minister.

The ministry confirmed that no Kyrgyz citizens were among the casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a letter of condolences sent to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov expressed his sincere condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"Kyrgyzstan strongly condemns terrorism in all its manifestations, which poses a threat to peace and stability, and always supports fraternal Turkey in its fight against terrorism," Japarov said.

