Kylie Jenner’s tea-time is all about ‘sandwiches and macaroons’

Los Angeles, Aug 14 (IANS) Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner spent her tea-time gorging on some lip-smacking sandwiches and macaroons.

In a video, Kylie is seen celebrating the milestone of appearing on a magazine cover and celebrating it with a tea-party, which she shared that she only did once with her daughter Stormi.

"All this is new to me. I think I want to try… I really don’t know what this is.”

Calling herself a “picky eater," she said: “This has chicken in it. I am a picky eater, so a little disclaimer. I don't know how well this is going to go, but I am excited to try. I can never do it like James Corden. So, okay. It’s not bad. I really like it.”

Talking about appearing on the magazine cover: “When I found out that I got the British Vogue cover, I was very emotional because it had been a dream of mine. I think having my kids on set was the best part. It's time to post my cover. Cheers.”

She tried some scones, to which she said, “I don’t really know scone etiquette... This is really good. This is my tea time. Now I want to try macaroons. The overall goal is that I can do this every day.”

Kylie captioned the post: “September British Vogue are we okay?? Did tea time with @britishvogue to celebrate! Watch the entire video on vogues Youtube.”

The make-up mogul is the first member of her family to grace the cover and discussed “finally finding her feet” in the fashion industry after devoting her 20s to motherhood.

She has previously appeared in Vogue Czechoslovakia and in a Hong Kong issue, but has now followed in the footsteps of Rihanna, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell by appearing on British Vogue's September cover, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The mother-of-two said: “I feel like I'm finally finding my fashion feet. I feel like I've been in full mommy mode in my early 20s, (so) just to do something more for me after I had my son.”

“I've been way more into the fashion world and fashion week, and it's been so much fun. I'm like, 'Why didn't I do this sooner?' Every time I go to Paris things just happen. I love the fast pace. It's a whole new world.”

