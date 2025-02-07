Kunal Kohli shares why Vardhaan Puri is the ideal fit for ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Filmmaker Kunal Kohli has recently opened up about his decision to cast Vardhaan Puri in the lead role of his upcoming romantic comedy, “Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story.”

Kohli shared that Vardhaan’s unique charm, natural screen presence, and ability to connect with audiences made him the ideal choice for the film. Calling Vardhaan a natural actor, Kunal shared, “Working with Vardhaan Puri in Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story was an absolute delight. He is a natural actor, bringing an effortless charm and intensity to every scene. His deep understanding of emotions and character nuances sets him apart, making even the simplest moments on screen feel layered and authentic.”

“As a director, I was amazed by his dedication—he comes prepared, open to improvisation, and always ready to push his limits. His enthusiasm is infectious, and his ability to adapt to any scene, be it lighthearted romance or emotionally charged drama, is truly commendable. Vardhaan brings a mix of old-school charisma and modern sensitivity to his performances, making him a powerhouse of talent. Watching him bring Rishi to life was an experience I thoroughly enjoyed, and I can’t wait to see where his journey takes him next,” the director added.

On a related note, “Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story” is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on February 11, 2025. The film, which marks the acting debut of Kaveri Kapur, daughter of Shekhar Kapur, stars Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhaan in the lead role.

The makers recently shared the first-look poster of the film featuring Kaveri dressed in a blue top and red jacket, resting her head on Vardhaan’s shoulder as they sit together under a tree.

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi shared the poster with a heartfelt caption: "OMG my baby girl @kaverikapur. So so soooo proud of u. @disneyplushotstar Some love stories are meant to be… no matter the time, no matter the distance. #BobbyAurRishiKiLoveStory – streaming from 11th Feb.”

