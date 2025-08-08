K'taka BJP's 13 questions to Rahul Gandhi on stampede tragedy, MUDA, tribal welfare scam

Bengaluru, Aug 8 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP has questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's silence over the stampede tragedy, which claimed 11 lives, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam in which CM Siddaramaiah is named as the main accused and the tribal welfare scam.

Responding to the protest led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the alleged election fraud, the Karnataka BJP, on the social media platform X, asked him 13 questions.

Rahul Gandhi is leading a protest at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Friday against alleged election fraud and submitting a memorandum to the State Election Commission.

The BJP said that Rahul Gandhi will be protesting at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against the Election Commission. "The Constitution grants us the right to protest on any issue, and therefore, you are entirely free to protest. However, we only seek direct and reasonable answers from you to the following questions. These questions belong to the people of Karnataka. Kannadigas have long been waiting for answers from you on these matters, and we believe you will respond to them," the BJP said.

"Sir, these are not just political accusations; rather, they are the daily hellish experiences endured by the people of Karnataka during your government’s 18 months in power. Without digressing, the people of Karnataka seek your response grounded in facts and figures on these realities," the BJP demanded.

"The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has exposed a scandal in which Rs 187 crore from Karnataka’s Maharshi Valmiki Corporation was illegally diverted and misused to fund election expenses for the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Apart from the resignation of Minister Nagendra in connection with this scam, your government has taken no other action. Will you not apologise for the fact that the Congress party used funds meant for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes for its own party purposes?" the BJP asked.

"Silicon City Bengaluru is literally sinking into potholes today. Your Brand Bengaluru project is turning the city into 'Bad Bengaluru'. Half-finished flyovers, broken pedestrian pathways, and pothole-ridden roads — Bengaluru is completely falling apart. Dy CM Shivakumar seems to care more about the Chief Minister’s chair than Bengaluru’s development. Will you not apologise to the people of Bengaluru for turning their city into a nightmare?" the BJP said.

During the RCB victory celebration, ignoring police warnings, an event was organised, and 11 innocent people became victims of the Congress supporters’ reckless enthusiasm. "Will you not apologise to the people of Karnataka for this murder sponsored by the Congress government?" the BJP chided.

The MUDA scam, labour kit scam, housing scam, excise license renewal scam, and the alleged demand for Rs 200 crore in bribes from wine merchants -- corruption under your government has crossed all limits. "Is this the “marketplace of corruption” you have opened under the guise of fighting hate?" the BJP questioned.

"Since the Congress government came to power in Karnataka, incidents of drug trafficking and terrorist activities have increased. The Gujarat ATS arrested an Al-Qaeda terrorist who was hiding in Bengaluru. The Mumbai police uncovered a drug manufacturing unit in Mysuru. Yet, none of these came to the notice of the Karnataka police. Will you not apologise for your government's internal security lapses and intelligence failures?" the BJP stated.

"Your government’s Deputy Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, has stated that the Constitution itself will be amended to provide reservations for minorities. Do you agree with your Dy CM’s statement? Will you publicly apologise for your attempts to alter the Constitution authored by Babasaheb Ambedkar?" the party questioned.

"Merely to protect your vote bank, your government has withdrawn cases against hundreds of individuals involved in the violent riots in DJ Halli, KG Halli in Bengaluru, and Udayagiri in Mysuru. Are you on the side of those who uphold the law or those who break it? Having supported violent rioters and those with terror links, will you not apologise to the people of the state?" the BJP questioned.

"By diverting the Rs 40,000 crore grant that was allocated for the welfare of Scheduled Castes to minority welfare, your government has committed a grave betrayal against the Scheduled communities. Can you tell us when you will apologise to our Scheduled Caste brothers and sisters, and when you will return their rightful funds?" the party said.

"Since your party came to power in 2023, the prices of essential commodities like electricity, milk, and fuel have skyrocketed, making life difficult for every Kannadiga. Having burdened the common people with this price rise, will you not apologise to them?" the BJP asked.

"By appointing a minister who cannot read or write Kannada as the Education Minister, your government has pushed Karnataka’s education department into a crisis. The government has become so bankrupt that it cannot even provide shoes, socks, or uniforms to schoolchildren. During the BJP government's tenure, the treasury was overflowing -- but you have emptied it and driven Karnataka towards bankruptcy. Will you apologise to the people of Karnataka for this?" the BJP underlined.

"Under your government's administration, atrocities against women from Scheduled Tribes and backward communities have crossed all limits. In Belagavi and Bagalkot, horrific and inhumane incidents were committed against women from marginalised communities - acts that shame humanity. Yet, those women have not received justice from your government, and the accused have not been arrested. When will you break your silence on these atrocities against women?" the BJP challenged Rahul Gandhi.

"Due to your government’s anti-farmer policies, including issues like fertilizer sales at Kalasanthe, many farmers have been driven to suicide. Yet, your ministers remain unreachable. Will you not apologise to the farmers of the state for this? Under your Congress government’s rule, the prices of milk, curd, electricity, and registration fees have all doubled. Having burdened the poor and middle class with these price hikes, will you not apologise to them?" the BJP questioned.

