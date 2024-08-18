Kritika Singh focussed on 'understanding psychology' of her role in 'Aukaat Se Zyaada'

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actress Kritika Singh Yadav, who plays the character of Mishka in the show 'Aukaat Se Zyaada' has opened up on the preparations for her role, saying it came quite naturally to her.

Known for her work in the show 'Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii', Kritika, said: "Honestly, I didn’t do much prep work for Mishka’s character. The instructions were to be honest and true to the character, as she’s very much like a girl next door who’s in love."

"It didn’t require extensive preparation, but I did focus on understanding her psychology--what she thinks when she does certain things for Rohan. That mindset is something I always keep in mind, especially as the character evolves,” she says.

Talking about her character in detail, Kritika shared: "Mishka is somewhat like me, but also different in many ways. She’s a college student who’s in love with a guy named Rohan, but it’s a toxic relationship. Rohan is a red flag, but Mishka is unaware of that."

"After meeting Adarsh, she starts to realise that something is wrong and that this isn’t how a relationship should be. She’s lost her identity along the way. Mishka is strong, but love is her weakness, and I can relate to that because love is also my weakness. However, we differ in how we think and behave. While Mishka’s love is her vulnerability, she also has a strength that I connect with, even though our approaches are different," she commented.

She further said: "Everything happened very suddenly. I wouldn’t say it was a planned decision. I auditioned, and my character was finalized pretty late, around 10 to 15 days before everything was set. The rest of the casting had been going on for two to three months. I auditioned for Mishka’s character, and they liked it"

"The same day, I went to meet the team, and after that, I signed the contract. It was really a good feeling for me--I wanted to do something after TV, and this opportunity was on my plate. I thought, why not? Let’s give it a try. It was something fresh and new, a college drama, and that’s what made me say yes to this role,” she added.

Produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik, 'Aukaat Se Jyada' is streaming on YouTube channel Freshh Mint.

