Kritika on Anusha Rizvi’s film: Special to be on set where women aren’t just in front of the camera

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra, who has wrapped up the shoot for Anusha Rizvi’s upcoming project in Delhi, said that it was “pretty special” to be on a set where women aren’t just in front of the camera.

The film brings together female talents such as Juhu Babbar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and several other seasoned women actors, with women also playing pivotal roles behind the camera.

Kritika said: “It’s pretty special to find yourself on a set where women aren’t just in front of the camera, but are leading from every corner, direction, production, costumes, and more. Working with Anusha Rizvi was truly a gift.”

The actress said that she has over the years collaborated with some amazing female talents both on and off camera.

She added: “With this film, Anusha brings such a strong vision and such a truly open space for collaboration. There’s a different kind of energy when such powerful women come together like this, it is nurturing, inspiring, and deeply enriching. We weren’t just telling a story, we were sharing lived experiences, supporting each other, and lifting each other up.”

“And this is something I have always felt in such collaborations with women. I feel very fortunate to have been a part of something so special”.

The yet-to-be-titled project was shot extensively in Delhi and is currently in post-production.

She also has Matka King, which stars Vijay Varma.

Directed by "Sairat" and "Fandry" maker Nagraj Manjule, "Matka King" is a tale set in the gritty world of 1960s Mumbai.

"Matka King" is expected to chronicle the journey of an enterprising cotton trader in Mumbai who starts a new gambling game called Matka, taking the city by storm and democratizing a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite.

The series also stars Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav in significant roles, along with others. Written by Abhay Koranne and Nagraj Manjule, the project has been produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Manjule, along with Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani, under the banner of Roy Kapur Films.

