Kriti Sanon Releases Quirky Video To Celebrate 1 Year of Teri Baaton Meina Aisa Uljha Jiya

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Kriti Sanon played a robot, SIFRA for the first time in her career in "Teri Baaton Meina Aisa Uljha Jiya". As the movie has clocked one year of release, the diva used a special social media post to mark the occasion.

She uploaded a video on her Instagram handle, where we can see Kriti Sanon standing in silence when a girl brings her food. She comes with a plate full of nuts, bolts, a screwdriver, and a switch to the actress and says, "your lunch." Kriti Sanon also takes the plate from her and starts eating.

"#Throwback to the quirkiest character I’ve played- SIFRA! 1 Year of #TeriBaatonMeinaAisaUljhaJiya Miss you Aaru!! @shahidkapoor and the entire team.", Kriti Sanon captioned the post.

"Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" revolves around a smart robotics engineer, Aryan Agnihotri (Shahid Kapoor). His aunt, Urmila Shukla (Dimple Kapadia) invites him to the USA and introduces him to the Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation alias SIFRA (Kriti Sanon), who looks and behaves exactly like a human. The story gains momentum as these two try to pass her off as a normal girl in their family.

Directed and penned by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the project marked their directorial debuts. Produced by Maddock Films in collaboration with Jio Studios, "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" also stars Dharmendra, Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, Rajesh Kumar, Raashul Tandon, Grusha Kapoor, Brijbhushan Shukla, and Ashish Verma in key roles, along with others.

"Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" reached the cinema halls on 9th February 2024.

Up next, Kriti Sanon will be seen sharing the screen with Dhanush in Anand L Rai's directorial "Teri Ishk Mein". Penned by Himanshu Sharma in collaboration with Neeraj Yadav, the movie has been produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

"Teri Ishk Mein" is likely to be released in the theatres on 28th November, in both Hindi and Tamil.

