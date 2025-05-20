Tourist Family BO Collection: SS Rajamouli's Favorite Film Rakes in Rs.53 Crores in a Massive Feat

Sasikumar scored the biggest hit of his career with Abishan Jeevinth's Tourist Family. In addition to Simran, the movie left a lasting impression on everyone, with South Indian film celebrities praising it greatly. Sasikumar, renowned for his rooted dramas, expertly portrayed the middle-class role in Tourist Family, demonstrating once again the potency of the family genre at the box office when executed skillfully.

Abishan Jeevinth has been receiving rave praise from audiences. The likes of Dhanush and Rajinikanth were mighty impressed by Abishan Jeevinth's direction and personally invited him to praise his work. Now, maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter to congratulate Abishan and called Tourist Family his best theatrical experience recently.

Known for his large-scale filmmaking, Rajamouli calling Tourist Family his best cinematic experience after a long while will attract more audiences towards watching the film. The movie is still running successfully in the theaters and is all set to premiere on JioHotstar on May 31st.

Coming to Tourist Family's box-office collection, the movie managed to collect Rs.53 crores net, and its next target is to beat Suriya's recent hit, Retro. The total is a big number for a small film, and the amount of love the movie received proves the impact of well-made films on the public in general.