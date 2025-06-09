Thug Life Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's Film Crashes in All Markets, Mani Ratnam to Be Blamed?

In an expected outcome at the Indian as well as overseas box office, Kamal Haasan's highly anticipated movie with Mani Ratnam, Thug Life, crashed on Sunday and is all set to end up as one of the biggest disasters in both Kamal and Mani Ratnam's respective careers.

Prior to its release, the movie was met with high expectations, but the negative feedback from its premieres brought it to a complete collapse. Usually, certain films will be appreciated by critics a bit more, but even that didn't work in favor of Thug Life, and this is one of the rare moments where every section of the moviegoers rejected a film for its bland storytelling.

Thug Life earned just Rs.6.50 crores on Sunday, significantly less than the film's collections from Friday and Saturday, which exceeded Rs.7 crore. These thugs show no sign of redemption, and next week will teach audiences how to react when their favorite artists make a bad film.

Ever since the movie was released and reviews started pouring in, people have been of the opinion that Kamal and Mani needn't have collaborated so that their best work remains Nayagan and Nayagan alone. Owing to Thug Life, whenever a discussion begins around Nayagan, someone will mention the latest film, and that will hurt movie fans more than anything else.

The overall four-day collection of Thug Life stands just at Rs. 37 crores. This is way less than what Kamal managed to get even with a failure like Indian 2. Indian 2's first four-day collection stood at Rs.62 crores. There is confidence that both Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam will surely bounce back with their respective movies, but the possibility of them collaborating again ends with the debacle of Thug Life.