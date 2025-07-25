Thalaivan Thalaivii Movie Review: Vintage Vijay Sethupathi is Back, Fans Give Blockbuster Vibes!

Vijay Sethupathi is one actor in India whose acting talent needs no introduction. Across languages, he has proved why he is one of the best in the current generation, and he has come up with an intriguing rural drama titled Thalaivan Thalaivii, a rural drama directed by Pandiraaj.

Pandiraaj's signature was clearly visible in the trailer, but what surprised many was Vijay Sethupathi's giving a glimpse of the vintage best with his terrific comedy timing. Fans can expect a feast when Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi unite on the big screen, a promise made by Thalaivan Thalaivii's promotional content.

The film was released in theaters worldwide on July 25th, and let's see how fans are responding to the same. Thalaivan Thalaivii is one of those rare films in Tamil cinema of late that received widespread positive reviews right from the morning shows. Everyone who watched it has been raving about the performances, the comedy, and the emotional depth Pandiraaj brought to both the lead characters.

• #ThalaivanThalaivii super enjoyed theatres 🥳🥳🥳👍🏻 Blockbuster 💯💥💥 — Ajith rasigan (@Ajith86681257) July 25, 2025

#ThalaivanThalaivii A Family Oreinted Drama blend of Comedy & Emotions In @pandiraaj_dir style, the laughter & resilience are perfectly combined@VijaySethuOffl Vintage Form@MenenNithya Realistic Performance@Music_Santhosh Bang with 🎶 & Trending with 🎵#ThalaivanThalaivi pic.twitter.com/WZPGzAccOF — Kondapaturi Bhanu Teja (@BhanuTeja91221) July 25, 2025

VJS fans mood right now 🕺🕺#ThalaivanThalaivii is getting only positive vibes everywhere 💥#vijaysethupathi pic.twitter.com/wMkGznoimS — SIVA SK (@SIVA_SK_SK_07) July 25, 2025

From the reactions, one thing is evident - Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen's film will surely receive more love from neutral audiences in the coming few days. Since it promises a lot of entertainment on the big screen, families across Tamilnadu will surely flock to the screens, and it remains to be seen if the same vibe translates to other states, giving another hit to Vijay Sethupathi after Maharaja's blockbuster success.