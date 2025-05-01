Retro Movie Twitter Review: Suriya’s Comeback Roars, Pooja Hegde Steals Hearts

For long, Kollywood actor Suriya has been waiting for a big hit at the box office. Kanguva, his previous release, ended up being a giant dud, and fans who have been waiting for a blockbuster were disappointed. The idea of an early premiere for Kanguva didn't help, as negative reviews started pouring in right from the first show.

As a result, Kanguva didn't get off to a flying start at the box office, and Suriya ended up losing big money. The actor didn't want to repeat the same mistake with Retro and hence decided to release the movie in domestic and overseas markets at the same time.

First shows across the world are over, and fans are heaping praises on Suriya's performance. Alongside Suriya, Pooja Hegde's acting is being equally praised, and this might be the first time that the actress receives unanimous praise for her acting abilities. Santosh Narayanan's electrifying background score also received unanimous praise and the song Kanimaa, was also a hit in the theatres among fans.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions.

#Retro :

As 1st half was so mainstreamed, 2nd half enters into the story Technically brilliant

SaNa unakku oru umma ❤️

Shreyas Krishna Majaa

Good plot representing #Cult

Culture

Screenplay was exact ditto to #Jagamethanithram 6.5/10 p.s: working title of the film was 'CULT' pic.twitter.com/CxNBP4EMZR — 03 (@IdhaanVedha) May 1, 2025

#Retro - Movie review ! Suriya Sir Acting It's Very Good 👍

Pooja performance that village Look Nice , Intro BGM Worst 🥲

Screenplay No 👎 Overall ratings 3.9/5 🌟🌟🌟 — B̸l̴o̵o̸d̴i̸l̶n̷e̶ ̴A̵r̸c̶h̷e̷r̶y̶ ̷ 🐬 (@MsvTamil) May 1, 2025

#RETRO Second Half Review 🍿 - After the Superb First Half, The Film Packed with More Action & Sentiments in Second Half..✌️

- #Suriya's Screen Presence was Semma Mass & Looked So Good On Screen after a While..⭐

- SaNa's BGM & The ONE Song Placement was..🔥

- Action Scenes… pic.twitter.com/20VG6pTo6I — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) May 1, 2025