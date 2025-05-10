Ravi Mohan–Kenishaa Rumors: Aarti Ravi’s Painful Letter Draws Support from Khushboo, Radhika

Tamil star hero Ravi Mohan has been going through a divorce with his wife Aarti for a long time now. The duo, who got married in 2009, have two children—Aarav and Ayaan. Aarti is the daughter of renowned Tamil producer Sujatha Vijayakumar.

After staying together for 15 years, Ravi Mohan applied for divorce from Aarti late last year and even changed his name from Jayam Ravi to Ravi Mohan.

The duo were twinning while attending the marriage, and it didn't take much time for the video to go viral on social media. Kenisha Francis is a singer, dancer, actress, and licensed psychologist who has been going about her life successfully. Ravi Mohan caught the media's attention when he was first seen with her publicly at a song launch, during which he revealed that they were planning to open a healing center together in Goa.

It's being reported that Ravi and Kenishaa got closer when the former sought her help in the form of a therapist amid marital issues and eventual divorce with Aarti. Now, after Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa subtly made their relationship official by twinning at the wedding, Aarti issued a painful statement expressing her ordeal.

She mentioned that she was writing the letter as a mother of two kids and not as a wife. Aarti also made it clear that as long as her divorce proceedings are still in the court, she won't be taking off her last name, Ravi, on her Instagram account. Aarti also accused Ravi of skipping scheduled meetings with his two kids and stressed the fact that both Aarav and Ayaan need their father.

Aarti's gut-wrenching revelation of her ordeal amid the divorce, where she was forced to fend for herself to take care of both the kids and is currently being evicted out of their home, shook Tamil audiences As soon as Aarti put up the post, many her and dropped consoling messages.

Not just fans, but people from the industry rallied behind Aarti. Renowned Tamil actresses Radhika Sarathkumar and Khushboo Sundar stood by Aarti. Khushboo wrote, "My girl is a strong woman," and Radhika also reacted with a simple emoji that symbolizes strength.