Rachita Ram in Coolie: From Dimple Queen to Deadly Villain in Rajinikanth’s Blockbuster

Coolie opened up to mixed reviews from critics, and while audiences so far are divided over how they feel about the movie, the collections show that the movie will have a great run at the box office until the opening weekend. Coolie managed to mint more than Rs.170 crores worldwide gross on Day 1, and despite competition from War 2, which is picking up pace on its second day with the Hindi version, there is no stopping Coolie.

Rachita Ram Pulls Off a Massive Surprise with Her Act in Coolie

In the film, one of the best parts comes in the second half, where Dayalan, the character played by Soubin Shahir, reveals his true intentions, and people get to see who is behind his wicked plan. Rachita Ram plays Kalyani, an innocent employee in Simon's shipping port.

Rachita Ram's character transformation stunned everyone, and similar to Lokesh's approach with the Agent Tina character in Vikram, he also created an impressive fight sequence featuring Rachita immediately after she reveals her villainous side to Simon's son, Arjun. Rachita Ram is not new to cinema, and she is a big name in Karnataka.

It remains to be seen whether Coolie will exceed expectations in the Telugu states; however, the film is expected to break existing box office records in Karnataka due to Upendra's extended cameo and Rachita Ram's portrayal of a menacing villain.

So, let's take a look at the actress' career and the films she has worked in over the years.

Everything to know about the Kannada actress

Rachita Ram, born Bindhiya Ram on October 3 in Bengaluru, Karnataka, is one of Kannada cinema’s most popular and bankable actresses. Coming from an artistic family, her father, K. S. Ramu, is a renowned Bharatanatyam dancer who has given over 500 performances, and Rachita herself is trained in the classical form, with more than 50 stage appearances to her credit.

Her elder sister, Nithya Ram, is also a familiar face in the entertainment industry. Nithya first rose to fame through Kannada television serials like Benkiyalli Aralida Hoovu and Avanu Mathe Shravani and later became a household name in Tamil Nadu with her role in the hit show Nandini. She has acted in Kannada films as well, balancing both TV and cinema, and the sisters share a close, supportive bond, often attending each other’s premieres and public events.

Rachita began her career in television, appearing in serials such as Benkiyalli Aralida Hoovu and Arasi, before making a dream entry into films. Her big-screen debut came with the 2013 hit Bulbul, opposite Darshan, a role she landed after auditioning alongside 200 other hopefuls. The film’s success brought her a Filmfare nomination and set the tone for a career marked by a string of commercially successful and critically acclaimed performances.

She went on to star in notable films such as Ranna (2015), which earned her the Filmfare Critics Award, Ayogya (2018), and Ayushman Bhava (2019), both of which won her SIIMA Best Actress awards. Other memorable titles in her filmography include Chakravyuha, Pushpaka Vimana, Bharjari, Natasaarvabhowma, Monsoon Raaga, and Kranti (2023). Known for her vibrant on-screen presence and captivating smile, she has earned the affectionate nickname “Dimple Queen” and is a regular on Bangalore Times’ “Most Desirable Women” lists.

Despite her star status, Rachita keeps her personal life away from the spotlight. She has addressed occasional rumors linking her to co-stars, including speculation about a marriage to actor Nikhil Kumar, clarifying that she is single and will share any personal milestones directly with her fans when the time comes. Grounded and professional, she remains focused on her craft while continuing to be one of the most sought-after leading ladies in Kannada cinema.