Madharaasi vs Baaghi 4 Day 1 Box Office:Tiger Shroff Takes Massive Lead Over Sivakarthikeyan

Two big releases, Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi and Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4, arrived in theatres this week, drawing strong attention from audiences across different regions. Both films carried heavy expectations, though their opening day performances reveal a contrasting picture at the box office.

Madharaasi, directed by AR Murugadoss, registered an opening day net collection of about ₹5.81 crore across India. In Tamil Nadu, advance bookings contributed ₹5.35 crore with over three lakh tickets sold. While this is a solid number, trade trackers noted that the film’s advance was about 46 percent lower than Sivakarthikeyan’s last big hit Amaran. Global estimates suggested a day one gross between ₹8 and ₹10 crore, helped by the holiday boost. The film’s strong appeal in its home state was evident, but the numbers indicated it may rely heavily on word-of-mouth to build momentum in the coming days.

On the other hand, Baaghi 4 showed stronger early traction. The Tiger Shroff starrer logged advance bookings of ₹5.54 crore gross, with more than two lakh tickets sold before release. By launch day, projections pointed toward a day one net in the range of ₹8.5 to 9.5 crore. Early reports suggested that the film could finish higher depending on evening shows and walk-in audiences. Though not reaching the explosive levels of Baaghi 2 or Baaghi 3, the fourth installment still managed to secure one of the stronger Hindi openings of the year.

The comparison shows Baaghi 4 taking the lead in terms of nationwide reach and opening day totals, while Madharaasi has delivered a respectable start that falls short of Sivakarthikeyan’s previous highs. The real test for both films will come over the weekend. If Baaghi 4 maintains its momentum, it could emerge as a clear winner at the box office. For Madharaasi, positive reviews and word-of-mouth will be crucial in helping it close the gap.