Madharaasi Day1 Box Office: Sivakarthikeyan Star Power Lifts an Uneven Murugadoss Film

Madharaasi delivered a solid opening that industry watchers say has set the film up for a big Saturday. Opening day domestic gross settled at about Rs.13 crore, while early worldwide tallies ranged from Rs.18 to 20 crore depending on whether trackers included overseas earnings and gross versus net reporting. Tamil Nadu was the strongest market, contributing roughly Rs.10 crore to Rs.11.5 crore on day one as evening shows and packed multiplexes pushed local totals.

Advance data for Saturday shows a marked uptick. Bookings for day two were reported as very healthy with strong advance sales across urban centres and rising demand in multiplex chains. Many single screens also reported better walk in interest compared with the first day. That stronger Saturday momentum has analysts predicting a notable jump in collections.

Based on current booking trends and typical weekend patterns, Madharaasi is predicted to collect around Rs.16 crores domestically on day two. Worldwide day two estimates sit in the Rs.18-20 crore band if overseas receipts follow the same strengthening trajectory seen in domestic markets. If Saturday holds deliver as expected, the film should post a robust first weekend that meaningfully narrows the gap to breakeven.

Several factors helped the start. The lead pairing and director created heavy pre release buzz, the promotional push across multiple language markets widened reach, and packed weekend programming amplified turnout. Word of mouth and critical response will be decisive for the run through the week. Early numbers point to a commercially promising opening, but the weekend consolidated totals will provide the clearer picture distributors and exhibitors need to assess profitability and the film’s staying power.