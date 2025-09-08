Madharaasi Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan Film Battles Negative Talk, Hits Rs.50 Crores!

Sivakarthikeyan’s psychological action thriller Madharaasi has wrapped up its opening weekend with strong numbers, crossing Rs.36 crore net in India and reaching the Rs.50 crore milestone worldwide. The film has shown resilience at the box office, powered by Sivakarthikeyan’s star appeal and steady audience turnout across markets.

On Friday, Madharaasi delivered an impressive Rs.13.65 crore net in India, followed by Rs.12.1 crore on Saturday. Sunday contributed another Rs.10.85 crore, bringing the three-day domestic net to approximately 36.6 crores. The numbers underline a steady performance, even as reviews remain mixed.

The global response has been equally encouraging. With contributions from overseas markets, the film has grossed close to 50-crore worldwide within just three days. This milestone signals the strength of Sivakarthikeyan’s fan base beyond Tamil Nadu and highlights the film’s broad appeal.

Occupancy levels across Tamil Nadu were reported at around 56 percent on Sunday, with afternoon and evening shows performing particularly well. Families and college-going audiences turned up in strong numbers, ensuring theatres stayed busy across the weekend.

While Madharaasi has not matched the record-breaking highs of Sivakarthikeyan’s earlier blockbuster Amaran, it has nonetheless established itself as a commercial success. Industry trackers believe that if the film holds steady during the weekdays, it could emerge as one of the actor’s strongest non-comedy outings in recent years.

The film now moves into its crucial weekday phase. Box office momentum in the coming days will determine how far Madharaasi can go in terms of long-term collections. For now, with Rs.36 crore net in India and Rs.50 crore worldwide already in the bag, the opening weekend has set the tone for a promising run.